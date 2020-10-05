Fast News

Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first real test at this year's French Open with flying colours as he battled past Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for the 14th time.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the end of their men's singles fourth round tennis match on Day 9 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on October 5, 2020. (AFP)

Novak Djokovic racked up his 35th win of 2020 and a place in the RolandGarros quarter-finals for the 14th time with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday.

The world number one, chasing a second title in Paris and 18th career Grand Slam, goes on to face either Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta or unseeded Daniel Altmaier of Germany for a place in the semi-finals.

Djokovic, who hit 44 winners, has yet to drop a set in the tournament, losing just 25 games in four rounds.

'Tight match'

"It was a tight match and I am happy to win in straight sets," said the world number one who has now reached 47 quarter-finals at the Slams. It will also be his 11th in a row in Paris.

He had a heart-stopping moment in the first set when he stretched for a forehand and was unable to avoid seeing the ball accidentally hit a line judge.

The incident came just weeks after he was defaulted at the US Open for swiping at a ball which felled a line judge standing behind him.

"I'm actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he's okay because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise," said Djokovic.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic breezes into last 16 of French Open

Djokovic to face Pablo Carreno Busta

He will face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, the man who benefited from Djokovic's US Open disqualification, or German qualifier Daniel Altmaier for a spot in the last four.

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame an eye problem to become the first Greek man to reach the last eight of the French Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The 22-year-old will now take on Andrey Rublev in a repeat of the recent Hamburg final which was won by the Russian.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas has won 12 successive sets at the tournament having been two sets down to Jaume Munar in the opening round.

Rublev, the 13th seed, also advanced to the quarter-finals for the first time after battling past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-7 (4/7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

In a match which featured 12 breaks of serve, the 22-year-old Rublev had been a break down in the second and third sets. He also had to save three set points in the fourth.

"I knew it would be tough," said Rublev who arrived in Paris having reached his second US Open quarter-final last month.

"I had a little bit of luck today. There was a lot of wind so you are going to lose your serve a lot in those conditions."

READ MORE: Djokovic and Halep claim Italian Open titles

'It's great to be back'

Australian Open champion Kenin recovered from a set down against Fiona Ferro, the last home player left in the singles draw, to advance 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

"I feel like I'm playing really well," said Kenin, who cried into her towel after sealing victory. "I'm excited to be in the quarter-final."

The 49th-ranked Ferro, who won on clay in Palermo in August, threatened an upset as she reeled off six games on the bounce to grab the opening set.

But Kenin, who was taken to three sets in the first two rounds, stormed back to move into a quarter-final match-up with either Tunisian 30th seed Ons Jabeur and Danielle Collins.

Their tie was rescheduled for Tuesday due to rain that restricted play to just Court Philippe Chatrier for much of the day.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova returned to the last eight at Roland Garros for the first time since 2012.

Seventh seed Kvitova, who missed last year's tournament due to an arm injury, defeated China's Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4 and will next play German veteran Laura Siegemund.

"After eight years to be in the quarter-final again, it's great. I'm really happy for that, that I'm still able to play on all surfaces," said Kvitova, a semi-finalist eight years ago.

"When the roof is closed it's like being indoors and I really love to play."

Siegemund, 32, advanced to her first Grand Slam singles quarter-final after defeating former junior champion Paula Badosa of Spain 7-5, 6-2.

She became the fourth unseeded player to make the last eight this year, joining Iga Swiatek, Nadia Podoroska and Martina Trevisan.

Siegemund won last month's US Open women's doubles titles alongside Vera Zvonareva.