Steve McQueen's latest film "Mangrove" has opened the London Film Festival, with the Oscar-winning UK director calling it a "love letter to black resilience."

"Mangrove" is the first in McQueen's five-film "Small Axe" anthology, focusing on the decades-long struggles of London's West Indian community against racial injustice.

It chronicles nine black protest leaders battling police discrimination in the streets and courts in the 1960s and 1970s.

The eventual acquittal of the group, who became known as the Mangrove Nine, is seen as a key moment in British race relations but their story is not widely known.

McQueen, the first black director to win the best picture Academy Award in 2014 for "12 Years a Slave," said making the anthology was "a celebration of all that that community has succeeded in achieving against the odds."

"It is a love letter to black resilience, triumph, hope, music, joy and love as well as to friendship and family," he said in a statement to open the festival.

"Although they are about the past, they are very much concerned with the present. A commentary on where we were, where we are and where we want to go."

The London Filmi Festival is now in its 64th year but is taking place largely online over 12 days because of coronavirus restrictions.

It features films and documentaries from over 40 countries, closing with Francis Lee's biopic "Ammonite" about the 19th century paleontologist Mary Anning, and stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

READ MORE:Venice Film Festival starts with masks, gel, and empty seats

'We are the small axe'

McQueen's "Small Axe" series, 11 years in the making and named after a West Indian proverb meaning "together we are strong", will begin to air in November in Britain on the BBC and in the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

He said the five race-infused films, which include young love and coming-of-age stories, were all based on real events recounted to him by his parents and aunt.

But he noted they were also informed by his own experiences of racial discrimination growing up in Britain in the 1960s and 1970s, which persists today.