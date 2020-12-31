Thursday, December 31, 2020

France to open city Covid-19 vaccination centres

Health Minister says Olivier Veran has said France would open Covid-19 vaccination centres in cities before the start of February, amid growing criticism that the programme is rolling out too slowly.

Veran said on Twitter the government had decided to "speed up protection of priority public", meaning medical workers aged over 50 would get a vaccine from Monday.

Turkey's death toll rises by 239

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 239 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,881.

The number of new cases stood at 14,380 over the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,208,652.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 1800GMT on December 31 to 0200GMT on January 4 as part of the measures.

UK reports 55,892 new virus cases, 964 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 55,892 new virus cases and 964 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Wednesday’s data had shown 50,023 new coronavirus infections and 981 deaths.

Italy reports 555 virus deaths, 23,477 new cases

Italy reported 555 virus-related deaths against 575 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,477 from 16,202.

There were 186,004 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up from a previous 169,045.

Italy has seen an official total of 74,159 Covid-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on February 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

Italy’s interior minister has also ordered 70,000 law enforcement officers to patrol New Year’s Eve to ensure that no illegal gatherings take place.

Minister Luciana Lamorgese says this year’s celebrations will be “more sober” than usual, due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

North Korea holds New Year's Eve show despite restrictions

Crowds of partiers filled the main square in the North Korean capital Pyongyang to watch a concert and fireworks show marking the new year, state media showed, amid restrictions aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

State television showed participants wearing face masks but standing close together as they waved glowing lights and balloons in Kim Il Sung Square.

Performers - none of the them wearing protective masks - sang and danced on a stage decorated with a large, colourful "2021" sign. Costumes included traditional Korean "hanbok" dresses and sequinned dance suits.

Portugal's virus cases hit record

Portugal's daily number of virus cases reached a record high of 7,627 as the country prepared for a subdued New Year's Eve with an 11 pm curfew and no travel between municipalities.

The country, which has so far registered 413,678 cases and 6,906 deaths from the virus, eased restrictions around Christmas but has cracked down again on New Year's Eve with a ban on travel between municipalities and public gatherings, an 11 pm curfew and a 1 pm curfew from January 1-3.

Moderna to supply 40 million doses to South Korea

Moderna Inc confirmed it will supply 40 million doses of its virus vaccine to the South Korean government, with deliveries starting in May.

The vaccine, which is authorised for emergency use in the United States and Canada, is not currently approved in South Korea.

The company said it would work with regulators to pursue an approval prior to the distribution of the vaccine.

Finland extends Britain flight ban until January 11

Finland will extend the ban on passenger flights on routes to Britain for a week until January 11 due to the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, Finnish Transport and Communications Agency said.

The new variant circulating in Britain has been detected in two people in Finland, Finnish health officials said this week.

Norway to introduce mandatory virus tests

All travellers entering Norway will have to take a Covid-19 test within 24 hours of arrival from January 2, the country's justice ministry said.

To stop the spread of the virus variant first detected in Britain, travellers from any point of origin will need to enter Norway at designated entry points where testing is available, with smaller border crossings to be closed, it added.

Ukraine seeks 16 million vaccine doses

Ukraine hopes to double the eight million virus vaccine doses guaranteed under the global COVAX scheme, set up to provide vaccines to poorer countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"Eight million doses we are guaranteed to receive through the global COVAX mechanism. We are also working to increase supply through COVAX to 16 million doses," Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

The presidential office said on Wednesday Ukraine had signed a contract to buy 1.8 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine, with the shots expected in the shortest possible time.

Hungary not to use Russian vaccine

Hungary will buy vaccines either through the European Union's procurement mechanism or directly from China because Russia has inadequate capacity to manufacture vaccines, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

Hungary has participated in Russia's testing efforts and was an early recipient of small batches of Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine, raising alarm among European peers that it would bypass the EU's approval mechanism.

Berlin imposes New Year's eve restrictions

Berlin’s chief of police says thousands of officers will be enforcing bans on protests and the use of fireworks in much of the German capital on New Year’s Eve.

Barbara Slowik told public broadcaster rbb-Inforadio that her force was prepared for the possibility that people opposed to coronavirus restrictions or left-wing extremists might ignore a ban on demonstrations.

German courts this week rejected legal challenges against the ban on public assemblies in Berlin on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day that authorities had imposed due to the pandemic.

Guinea begins virus vaccinations

Guinea officials say the government has begun inoculating against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on an experimental basis, starting with government officials.

Guinea has ordered only 55 doses of the Russian vaccine, says Dr. Sakoba Keita, the director-general of the National Health Security Agency. Guinea is one of the first African nations to vaccinate its officials.

Minister of Defense Mohamed Diane was the first to receive the vaccine. He was shown getting the inoculation on national TV followed by other Cabinet ministers receiving the shots.

Irish virus spread worse than formal reporting suggests

About 4,000 additional positive tests for the virus in the last two to three days have yet to be formally confirmed, meaning the situation is worse than recent record daily figures suggest, a senior health official said.

Ireland reported more than 1,500 cases for the third day in a row. To relieve extreme pressure on the testing system, asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases will no longer be advised to get tested and will instead be asked to restrict their movements for 14 days.

World risks ‘moral catastrophe’ if shots delayed in Africa

The world risks a "moral catastrophe" if vaccinations are delayed in Africa while wealthier regions inoculate their entire populations, the head of the continent's disease control body said.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hopes significant vaccination campaigns on the continent will begin in April, its head, John Nkengasong, told reporters.

"That's a long way to go given that this virus transmits very quickly," he said, adding that in Africa, "the second wave is here with a vengeance".

Cases of the new coronavirus increased by nearly 19 percent since last week and deaths increased by 26 percent, according to Africa CDC data. Africa has recorded 2.7 million coronavirus infections and 64,000 deaths as of Thursday, it says.

China confirms first case of UK variant

China has confirmed its first case of a new coronavirus variant that was recently detected in Britain, health officials said.

The new strain, which experts say potentially spreads faster than the original variant, has prompted travel restrictions on the UK by more than 50 countries, including China, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year.

The first patient in China with the new variant is a 23-year-old woman from Shanghai who arrived from Britain on December 14, the Chinese Centre for Disease Control said in a research note published Wednesday.

She was hospitalised on arrival as she showed mild symptoms.

Dutch lockdown to last at least to mid-February

A national lockdown in the Netherlands will probably have to last at least until mid-February and even then can only be partially lifted, one of the country's health chiefs said.

Jaap van Dissel, head of infectious disease control at the National Institute for Public Health told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad that some 2 million people in the country of 17 million had caught Covid-19 and probably had some immunity.

From that point partial easing should be possible for those that have been vaccinated," Van Dissel, who chairs a team that advises the Dutch government, told the newspaper.

The Outbreak Management Team he chairs would then face a tough task establishing what form that easing would take.

"You don't want to go back into another hard lockdown," he said.

The Netherlands imposed a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all shops and schools in mid-December for an initial five weeks.

South Africa reports record daily cases of nearly 18,000