Formula One has postponed the Australian Grand Prix from March to November, with Bahrain opening the season and China's race left hanging, as Covid-19 forced the sport to rewrite the 2021 calendar on Tuesday.

Italy's Imola circuit was added to the record 23-round schedule as the second race on April 18, after Bahrain on March 28.

The third slot on May 2 was still to be confirmed but is expected to be filled by Portugal's Algarve circuit, which debuted last year.

Australia was given a new date of November 21 for what would normally be the season-opener in Melbourne.

China's race in Shanghai was postponed due to ongoing travel restrictions making the scheduled date impossible.

While not listed on the revised schedule, Formula One indicated China would be slotted in if circumstances allowed and another race dropped off. The calendar will not stretch beyond 23 races.

Pandemic scraps sports calender

Both the Australian and Chinese races were cancelled entirely last year as the pandemic ripped up the sporting calendar, with the season reduced to 17 grands prix in Europe and the Middle East.

"We are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged," Formula One's new chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.