Here are potential factors contributing to Chinese-made CoronaVac's varying efficacy rates and expert interpretations.

How effective is Coronavac?

Researchers in Turkey said it is 91.25 percent effective. Turkish trials had included over 7,000 volunteers, but the efficacy result was based on data from 1,322 people.

Indonesia said the vaccine is 65 percent effective based on trials involving some 1,600 people.

Researchers in Brazil said it was 50.4 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections, barely enough for regulatory approval and below the 78 percent announced a week earlier.

Brazil has run the biggest trials so far with around 13,000 participants.

READ MORE: Turkey kicks off nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive

How experts interpret it?

Experts say it is difficult to interpret the efficacy results as the full datasets are not out.

"This highlights the problem of issuing data by press release rather than publication in a peer-reviewed journal," Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor at Britain's University of Warwick, said.

Paul Hunter, a professor in Medicine at University of East Anglia, noted the dosage interval of two weeks was very short and may have contributed to the less-than-impressive efficacy.

READ MORE: First batch of China's Sinovac vaccines arrives in Turkey

What contributes to different efficacy rates?

Trial size, patient criteria, duration of post-vaccination observation, target groups, prevalence of the virus in each site are among the factors that could impact efficacy, experts said.

More rampant infections in Brazil than in other trial sites and its study design to focus on medical workers could have led to more mild infections in trials, thus lowering efficacy data, a person familiar with the matter said.

The new lower efficacy finding included people with very mild symptoms who did not need clinical assistance, while the earlier reading was based on patients with symptoms that needed some assistance, Brazilian researchers said.