India has started inoculating health workers in what is likely the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign, joining the ranks of wealthier nations where the effort is already well under way.

The first dose of a vaccine was administered on Saturday to Manish Kumar, a health worker, at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in the capital New Delhi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the campaign with a nationally televised speech.

Priority groups across the vast country, from the Himalayan mountains to the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal, began receiving it shortly after.

"We are launching the world’s biggest vaccination drive and it shows the world our capability," Modi said in his address.

He implored citizens to keep their guard up and not to believe any "rumors about the safety of the vaccines."

The country is home to the world's largest vaccine makers and has one of the biggest immunisation programmes. But there is no playbook for the enormity of the challenge.

Indian authorities hope to give shots to 300 million people, roughly the population of the US and several times more than its existing programme that targets 26 million infants.

The recipients include 30 million doctors, nurses and other front-line workers to be followed by 270 million others, who are either aged over 50 or have illnesses that make them vulnerable to Covid-19.

Politicians not prioritised

It was not clear if Modi, 70, has taken the vaccine himself like other world leaders as an example of the shot’s safety. His government has said politicians will not be considered priority groups in the first phase of the rollout.

Health officials haven't specified what percentage of the nearly 1.4 billion people will be targeted by the campaign.

But experts say it will almost certainly be the largest such drive globally.

The sheer scale has its obstacles.

For instance, India plans to rely heavily on a digital platform to track the shipment and delivery of vaccines.

But public health experts point out that the internet remains patchy in large parts of the country, and some remote villages are entirely unconnected.

Around 100 people will be vaccinated in each of the 3,006 centres across the country on the first day, the Health Ministry said this week.

Concerns over local Bharat Biotech vaccine

India gave a nod for the emergency use of two vaccines, one developed by Oxford University and UK-based drugmaker AstraZeneca, and another by Indian company Bharat Biotech, on January 4.