Wednesday, January 20, 2021:

Turkey to vaccinate people aged above 85

Turkey’s health minister Fahrettin Koca has said that Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged above 85 years will start on Thursday.

In the first stage of the vaccination program, over one million citizens, including over 980,000 health care professionals, the elderly and personnel at nursing homes, have been vaccinated so far, Fahrettin Koca said following a meeting of the Science Board.

“I want you to know that vaccination capacity will increase every day,” Koca said.

He added that the Science Board prepared the supply and logistics in advance and that the appropriate number of doses are being supplied in accordance with the program.

“At every stage, the vaccine logistics will continue according to a plan that will make it possible to maintain the vaccination program ceaselessly,” said the statement.

Koca noted that vaccinations of citizens over the age of 90 started as of Tuesday. Medical teams provided the vaccines to these citizens in their homes.

Starting on Friday, citizens over the age of 85 will begin receiving vaccinations in their homes as well, the statement added.

“We are pushing the boundaries to provide as many citizens as possible access to the vaccine in the shortest amount of time possible,” Koca added.

UK virus surge leads to record daily deaths and hospitals like 'war zones'

Some British hospitals resemble a "war zone" due to the influx of patients in the country's latest wave of the disease, the government's chief scientific adviser said Wednesday.

The grim assessment by Patrick Vallance came as the UK announced another 1,820 fatalities from Covid-19, breaking Tuesday's record daily toll and taking the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test result to 93,290.

Britain's mortality rate has risen nearly 15 percent over the past week, as surging infection rates throughout December have now fed into increasing hospital ad missions and deaths.

The sobering situation follows the emergence of a new strain of the virus across the country in recent months, heaping fresh pressure on overstretched health services and overwrought medical staff.

Dubai orders hospitals to cancel surgeries amid virus surge

The government of Dubai on Wednesday ordered all hospitals to cancel nonessential surgeries for the next month as infections surge to unprecedented heights in the United Arab Emirates.

In a circular sent to government-run and private health centers across the emirate, Dubai’s Health Authority announced that starting Thursday medical operations “may be allowed to continue only per medical urgency” as the city tries to keep its hospitals from becoming overrun.

For the ninth consecutive day, the UAE shattered its record for new infections, reporting 3,509 cases.

The country does not release location data for infections, making it difficult to determine where in the federation of seven sheikhdoms has been hardest hit by the virus.

France reports highest daily infections since Nov. 18

The French health ministry reported 26,784 new confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,608 on Tuesday and 23,852 last Wednesday.

Wednesday's tally was the highest since Nov. 18, when 28,383 infections were registered during France's second lockdown that month. A record 86,852 cases were recorded on Nov 7.

France also reported 310 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, from 229 last Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of coronavirus deaths in hospitals and retirement homes rose to 374, from 363 on Tuesday.

Pfizer vaccine delivery issue stall Germany's pandemic fight

Germany's most populous state of North-Rhine Westphalia said on Wednesday it will delay the opening of new vaccination centres to Feb. 8 due to a temporary slowdown of deliveries of vaccines from Pfizer and its German partner Biotech.

Pfizer started delivering shots in the European Union at the end of December but announced on Friday there would be a temporary impact on shipments in late January to early February caused by changes to manufacturing processes to boost output.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he was annoyed by the short notice of the delays: "It is not easy for us ... we can only vaccinate with that which has been delivered."

Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed on Tuesday to extend for another two weeks a lockdown for most shops and schools until February 14.

The North-Rhine Westphalia health ministry said the delays were forcing it to push back by a week the opening of 53 vaccination centres which will start offering shots to the over 80s, with no more first shots possible for the coming week.

The region has already vaccinated around 350,000 people and will add another 30,000 by the end of the week, the ministry said.

Hospitals and care homes will resume vaccinations on February 1 with 80,000 doses planned for that week.

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-ups in Bali

Foreigners caught not wearing face masks on the Indonesian resort island of Bali are being subject to an unusual punishment: push-ups.

Video footage circulating on social media this week shows tourists in T-shirts and shorts being made to do the exercise in sweltering tropical heat as masked security officials stood over them.

Bali authorities made wearing a face mask in public mandatory last year as Indonesia battled a raging Covid-19 outbreak.

In recent days, however, scores of foreigners have been caught without face coverings, said security official Gusti Agung Ket ut Suryanegara.

More than 70 people paid a fine of 100,000 rupiah ($7), but about 30 others said they did not have the cash.

Instead, they were ordered to do push-ups.

Those not carrying a mask had to do up to 50, while those who were wearing one improperly were punished with 15.

"At first, they would claim that they didn't know the regulation," Suryanegara told AFP. "Then they said they forgot, or that the mask was wet or damaged."

Some Indonesians on the island, which is a pocket of Hinduism in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, have also b een hit with the unusual punishment.

Bali's authorities have also warned that foreigners who break virus regulations could be thrown out of the country, although so far there have no reports of anyone being deported for failing to wear a mask.

The island, which has been hammered by the epidemic, remains officially closed to overseas tourists but is home to many long-term residents from abroad.

Foreigners living elsewhere in Indonesia can still visit.

Partial lockdown in Beijing as UK virus variant detected

1.6 million residents were banned from leaving Beijing on Wednesday as two cases linked to a new UK virus variant were found in the Chinese capital.

China has lauded its response to the pandemic, which emerged in the central city of Wuhan just over a year ago but has been broadly brought to heel, officially killing fewer than 5,000 Chinese people.

Authorities have been swift to stamp out local clusters of cases with lockdowns, mass testing regimes and travel restrictions.

With the Lunar New Year Holiday looming, officials had been keen to avoid an outbreak in Beijing, the heart of political power.

But a handful of cases have been detected in the capital in recent days, with six more reported Wednesday in southern Daxing district.

Officials said that the two cases in Daxing were linked to a UK variant believed to be a more transmissible form of the virus and were first detected on Sunday.

The cases had "no genetic correlation with previously reported local cases and imported cases in Beijing", the head of the Beijing health authority Pang Xinghuo told reporters, but are "considered to be variants of the new coronavirus discovered in the UK".

India starts vaccine exports with shipments to Bhutan

India started exporting AstraZeneca vaccines with the first shipment to the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the foreign ministry said.

"First consignment takes off for Bhutan!" Anurag Srivastava, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter. "India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries."

Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles are also expected to get the shots from the world's biggest vaccine making country.

Turkey's vaccinations top 1M in first week - health ministry

Turkey has vaccinated more than 1 million people in the first week of its nationwide rollout of Covid-19 shots developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The programme was launched last Thursday, starting with health workers and then including the elderly. More than 600,000 people were vaccinated in the first two days but the pace has slowed since then to around 100,000 people per day.

Chinese vaccine makers applied to join WHO's COVAX scheme

China said on Wednesday three drugmakers had submitted applications to supply their vaccines to global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX in the country's first formal move to provide locally developed shots to the initiative.

Sinovac Biotech, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) and CanSino Biologics have filed applications to join the scheme, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a news conference.

The COVAX scheme, led by the World Health Organization and GAVI vaccine alliance, is due to start rolling out vaccines to poor and middle-income countries in February, with 2 of 3 billion doses expected to be delivered this year.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that vaccine nationalism had put the world on the brink of "catastrophic moral failure," and urged countries and manufacturers to spread doses more fairly around the world.

Zimbabwe foreign minister dies – spokesman

Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died after contracting Covid-19, presidential spokesman George Charamba said.