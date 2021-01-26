The Jungle Cruise ride at Disney's theme parks in California and Florida is getting a makeover to remove what the company called "negative depictions" of some cultures.

Disney said on Monday that the river boat attraction would be updated to "reflect and value the diversity of the world around us."

Critics have accused Jungle Cruise, which was first launched in 1955, of having racist overtones in its depiction of some non-Western characters as savages and cannibals.

The updated ride will include new scenes and a new storyline, Disney said in a blog. No date for the launch was given, but Disney said the changes were not connected with the upcoming "Jungle Cruise" movie, starring Dwayne Johnson, which is due for release in July.

