Kazakhstan has introduced the new Latin alphabet prepared with the contribution of Turkish linguists.

Kazakhstan, which has the largest surface area among the Turkic republics and gained its independence in 1991, had been using the Cyrillic alphabet since 1940.

At that time the Turkic Republics in Central Asia were not yet independent countries and fell under the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

During the USSR period, the transition process of the Turkish tribes to the Cyrillic alphabet was initiated and the Russians created a different Cyrillic alphabet for each Turkish tribe.

It disrupted the communication of the Turkish sphere of influence in areas such as language, literature, commerce and economy.

In 2017, Kazakhstan decided to gradually switch to the Latin alphabet, but the created alphabet came under criticism.

Following criticism of Kazakh libguists, people had to consult the alphabet science subjects in Turkey since it too also switched to the Latin alphabet in 1928 after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire and the independence of the Republic of Turkey.

"One voice-one letter"