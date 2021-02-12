A small country with an outsize reputation in research and pharmaceuticals, Belgium has emerged with a strategic role in the world's battle against the coronavirus and is now dubbed Vaccine Valley.

The drugs giants racing to develop and produce new vaccines at scale in record time are international, but many of their global supply chains intersect here.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Belgium accounted for 13 percent of EU biopharmaceutical exports and 10 percent of research investment, with just 2.5 percent of the European Union's population.

Biopharma -- the extraction of a drug product from a biological culture -- is used in the production of many of the vaccines that governments are rushing to secure.

In Wavre, just outside Brussels, British multinational GSK already produces an adjuvant to be used in future vaccine candidates from France's Sanofi and Canada's Medicago.

Now, it is also leaping into the production of a promising jab from German start-up Curevac, which is in clinical trials and could be approved in the EU by May.

"We're putting part of our production capacity at the service of other companies in order to move more quickly," GSK Vaccines managing director Patrick Florent told AFP at the plant.

The plan is to produce 100 million doses of Curevac vaccine at the Belgian site this year, a quarter of the total ordered from the firm by the European Commission.

The commission, which is coordinating vaccine purchases for the 27 member states and has promised to support its poorer neighbours, has contracts with five more companies.

And several of these are also hard at work in Belgium, which has sites operated by or on behalf of the world's 10 biggest private pharmaceutical firms.

US giant Pfizer is supplying the globe with a vaccine designed by German lab BioNTech from its plant in Puurs, a Flemish town previously better known in Belgium for a brand of beer, Duvel.

And when British-Swedish outfit AstraZeneca need to produce a vaccine designed at Oxford University, it turned to a subcontractor in Seneffe, in Belgium's French-speaking south.

EU inspection

The Seneffe plant, formerly operated by Novasep, was bought by America's Thermo Fisher in January in a transaction worth $880 million (725 million euros) -- but which also brought with it a public relations headache.