Japanese author Haruki Murakami has a remedy for those who need relaxation from stress and worries in a pandemic - bossa nova.

“As we are going through a time of anxiety, I hope to help you relax even just a little bit,” Murakami said as he hosted a live music event, “Murakami Jam - Blame it on the Bossa Nova,” bringing together renowned Japanese performers of bossa nova, jazz and classical music.

Despite the pandemic, Murakami - known for bestsellers including “A Wild Sheep Chase," “The Wind-up Bird Chronicle" and “1Q84” - said he still maintains a daily routine including running and writing, but the frequent world traveler has stayed in Japan.

Murakami, who on his radio show has expressed concern about prejudice and discrimination against coronavirus patients, said he finds that the rhythm of bossa nova has a healing effect.

“I think good music is something that heals people and fires up your kindness,” he said.