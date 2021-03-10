Women's rights could be rolled back 200 years in Egypt under a proposed law that would stop them signing their own marriage certificates, registering their child's birth or travelling abroad without a man's consent, rights activists say.

The personal status bill, which was approved by the cabinet in January, would also give fathers priority in child custody, reversing the current law which favours mothers, and allow fathers to prevent mothers travelling with their children.

"We completely reject this shocking draft law. It takes us back 200 years," said Nehad Abu El Komsan, head of the Egyptian Center for Women's Rights, in a Facebook video statement, describing the bill as "repressive" and "patriarchal."

"In Egypt, women can be ministers and sign agreements worth millions of dollars for the government but under this law they would not be able to sign their own marriage contracts."

Sexual harassment, high rates of female genital mutilation and a surge in violence after the Arab Spring uprisings made Egypt the worst country in the Arab world to be a woman, according to a 2013 Thomson Reuters Foundation poll.

More recently, women in the socially conservative nation have become bolder, with hundreds taking to social media to debate gender inequality. Women now make up a record 27 percent of lawmakers, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

But women still face discrimination in access to divorce, child custody, and inheritance in about half a dozen personal status laws, derived from Islamic law, which date back to 1920.

The cabinet said in a statement earlier this year that the new personal status bill was "in line with the great social development in Egyptian society and the need to compile the dispersed laws into one."

The cabinet spokesman was not immediately available to comment further.