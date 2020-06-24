The US took action and helped Libya before foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs became evident, the Libyan deputy defence minister has said as the government prepares to battle for oil-rich Sirte.

The US Africa Command and NATO helped confirm the presence of Russian fighter jets at al Jufra airbase, captured in 2017 by militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, Salah Al Namroush said in an interview on Tuesday. Turkey, he added, has been working in coordination with the US in Libya.

Underlining Turkey's global position, Namroush told Anadolu news agency, that Ankara has been a strategic ally of the Libyan government.

With Turkish military backing, Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) has reversed a 14-month assault on the capital Tripoli by forces led by Haftar, who is supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Turkey's involvement in Libya has strained ties with NATO ally France, which Ankara says has contributed to the chaos by backing Haftar.

Turkey sent military advisers to Libya to assist in the organisation of its military forces, Namroush said, adding that Fayez al Sarraj's administration is counting on Ankara to help with the establishment of a professional army.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed landmark pacts on military cooperation, as well as boundaries in the Mediterranean.

Under the deal, Turkey has sent advisers to help the Libyan army defeat Haftar’s militias.

Regaining control

Namroush underlined that the Libyan army is pushing ahead with war preparations to liberate the city of Sirte from Haftar's militias.