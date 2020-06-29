Monday, June 29

Turkey's recoveries near 172,000

The number of patients recovered from Covid-19 in Turkey has neared 172,000, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

A total of 1,214 patients won the battle against the Covid-19 virus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to nearly 171,809, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

Turkey registered 1,374 new cases of Covid-19 in the past day, and the total number of infections nationwide reached 198,613, showed the ministry data.

“Turkey is determined to drop the number of coronavirus infections, but not cautious enough in following the measures,” Koca warned.

He said the number of patients who have been hospitalised is in balance with the number of the newly discharged.

"The rise in patients under intensive care is within ordinary range,” he added.

The country's death toll from coronavirus rose to 5,115 with 18 new fatalities reported.

Over 1,000 patients remain in intensive care, according to data.

Turkey's health care professionals conducted 51,014 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.33 million.

Greece not to allow direct flights from UK, Sweden

Direct flights from Britain and Sweden to Greece will not be allowed until July 15, Greek authorities said on Monday, adding that they would use EU guidelines to determine which countries were considered at high risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

British holidaymakers are a primary market for the Greek tourism sector, which is facing a plunge in bookings due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is crippling economies worldwide.

Greece reopened its main airports in Athens and Thessaloniki to more international flights on June 1 5, and will reopen all others on July 1.

While flights from most European destinations will be permitted from that date, those from the UK and Sweden will not.

After six months, worst of pandemic 'yet to come': WHO

Six months since the new coronavirus outbreak, the pandemic is still far from over, the World Health Organization said Monday, warning that "the worst is yet to come".

Reaching the half-year milestone just as the death toll surpassed 500,000 and the number of confirmed infections topped 10 million, the WHO said it was a moment to recommit to the fight to save lives.

"Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world - and our lives - would be thrown into turmoil by this new virus," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

"We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.

"Although many countries have made some progress, globally the pandemic is actually speeding up.

"We're all in this together, and we're all in this for the long haul.

"We will need even greater stores of resilience, patience, humility and generosity in the months ahead.

"We have already lost so much -- but we cannot lose hope."

Tedros also said that the pandemic had brought out the best and worst humanity, citing acts of kindness and solidarity, but also misinformation and the politicisation of the virus.

In an atmosphere of global political division and fractures on a national level, "the worst is yet to come. I'm sorry to say that," he said.

"With this kind of environment and condition, we fear the worst."

Cuomo says Trump should mandate masks in public

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that President Donald Trump should issue an executive order mandating that people wear masks in public and he should lead by example and cover his face.

"The other states are just starting to do it now, states that were recalcitrant, governors who said 'we don't need to do this, masks don't work," Cuomo said at a media briefing. "Now they're doing a 180...let the president have the same sense and do that as an executive order."

Cuomo once again criticised the federal government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the White House has been "in denial" from the start of the public health crisis, and that it was not doing enough to tackle a surge of in Covid-19 cases in several US states that has emerged over the past few weeks.

France's deaths up 35 over three days

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 35 to 29,813 over the last three days, health authorities announced Monday and hospitalisations for the disease have followed their long-running downward trend.

For the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, no daily figures were given over the weekend by the authorities, who said that would now be the new procedure.

UK confirmed death toll rises by 25 to 43,575

The death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom rose by 25 to 43,575, health officials have said.

Greece eases more restrictions

Movie theatres, casinos and children’s summer camps reopened in Greece on Monday, while concerts, conferences, commercial fairs and artistic events can once again be held, in the latest phase of the country’s easing of lockdown measures.

Outdoor summer movie theatres have already been open for several weeks, but this is the first time indoor theatres will be able to operate since the lockdown was imposed in March.

Greece’s government imposed a lockdown early on in the country’s coronavirus outbreak, a move that has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill patients low.

On Sunday, Greece reported no new deaths and 10 new cases, for a total of 191 deaths and 3,376 confirmed cases. The country has gradually been easing restrictions.

Frankfurt airport starts fast-track testing

Frankfurt airport opened a walk-in testing centre where passengers can pay to take a coronavirus test and get their results within hours, in a bid to reassure anxious travellers as the summer holidays kick off.

Passengers will be notified of the result via a "secure digital platform" and the information can be connected to a boarding pass for those flying to countries requiring a negative test before entering, German biotech Centogene said in a statement.

The first Covid-19 test centre at a German airport will help avoid quarantines and "serves as a blueprint to opening international borders", said Centogene, which launched the project with airline giant Lufthansa and Frankfurt airport operator Fraport.

A standard test costs $66 (59 euros), with results expected within six to eight hours. For 139 euros, passengers can opt for a fast-track test that will gave an answer in two to three hours.

Chinese vaccine approved for military use

China's military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks that has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company said.

Organisations around the world are racing to find ways to treat and prevent the deadly pathogen, which first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has since killed over half a million people worldwide.

More than half of 17 candidate vaccines identified by the WHO that are in clinical evaluation involve Chinese companies or institutes.

Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics said in a filing to the stock exchange that data from clinical trials showed the Chinese military vaccine had a "good safety profile" and potential to prevent disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

CanSino said Monday that China's Central Military Commission approved the use of the vaccine on June 25, for one year.

The vaccine was jointly developed by CanSino and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, part of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Czechs open borders for Poles, Britons

The Czech health minister said Monday his country would open borders for travellers from Britain and Poland from this week despite a recent spike in Covid-19 cases at home.

The EU member state sealed off its borders on March 16 because of the pandemic.

"Poland's Silesia region has moved up to the green zone so travellers won't need negative tests or to undergo quarantine," the minister Adam Vojtech told reporters.

"The same goes for Great Britain."

Czech authorities expect to further ease the measures they adopted in March to combat the novel coronavirus, though they will leave them in place in certain problem spots.

From July 1, Czechs will no longer have to wear face masks except in hospitals, retirement homes, the Prague underground and two northeastern districts where the virus is spreading among miners and their relatives.

UAE federal government employees to return to work

Employees of the United Arab Emirates federal government will return their work sites from July 5, while implementing social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the UAE official news agency WAM said.

Only employees suffering chronic disease are exempted from the decision to return to on-site working, it added on Twitter, citing the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Indonesia reports 1,082 new cases, 51 deaths

Indonesia has reported 1,082 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 55,092.

The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths, according to the health ministry, taking the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China.

Britons fatter than most in rest of Europe – PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britons were significantly fatter than people in most of the rest of Europe, admitting he had lost weight after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Times Radio, Johnson said: "I have taken a very libertarian stance on obesity but actually when you look at the numbers when you look at the pressure on the NHS (National Health Service), compare, I'm afraid this wonderful country of ours to other European countries, we are significantly fatter than most others, apart from the Maltese for some reason. It is an issue."