Monday, July 6

Burundi starts taking Covid-19 seriously, begins screening

Burundi launched a campaign of mass screening for Covid-19, indicating that the new president is changing policies to more assertively combat the spread of the disease.

Named “I won’t get infected and propagate Covid-19,” in the Kirundi language, the new program was launched in three centres in the north, centre and south of Bujumbura, the East African country's largest city.

Scores of Bujumbura residents, including students, wore masks as they participated in the screening.

Launching the screening scheme, Health Minister Thaddee Ndikuman a said the government is determined to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Burundi has reported 191 confirmed virus cases, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Brazil's Bolsonaro dilutes face mask law again

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro made more changes to weaken a law requiring the wearing of face masks in public places in order to slow the spread of the virus.

On Friday, the far right president had already watered down the bill by vetoing several articles, including ones requiring employers to supply face masks for their staff and another mandating that public authorities should provide face coverings for "economically vulnerable people."

Now he has also vetoed articles requiring masks be worn in prisons and another obliging businesses to provide information on how to wear masks properly.

Some states have already made the wearing of masks mandatory, but this was the first such law on a national level.

Global experts warn of Covid-19 airborne threat

As countries ease their lockdowns, authorities need to recognise the coronavirus can spread through the air far beyond the two metres (six feet) urged in social distancing guidelines, an international group of 239 scientists said.

In a comment piece that takes direct aim at the World Health Organization for its reluctance to update its advice, researchers recommended new measures including increasing indoor ventilation, installing high-grade air filters and UV lamps, and preventing overcrowding in buildings and transport.

"There is significant potential for inhalation exposure to viruses in microscopic respiratory droplets (microdroplets) at short to medium distances (up to several meters, or room scale)," wrote the authors, led by Lidia Morawska of the Queensland University of Technology.

"Handwashing and social distancing are appropriate, but in our view, insufficient to provide protection from virus-carrying respiratory microdroplets released into the air by infected people."

The new paper appears in the Oxford Academic journal Clinical Infectious Diseases.

MLB Nats, Astros cancel workouts for lack of virus test results

The reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals and the team they beat for the title, the Houston Astros, called off practice on Monday after not receiving results from virus tests taken on Friday.

Nationals general manager and baseball operations president Mike Rizzo warned that Major League Baseball's bid to stage a coronavirus-shortened 2020 season was in jeopardy unless test results were available in a more timely fashion.

"Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with summer camp," Rizzo said.

"Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, summer camp and the 2020 season are at risk."

All Nationals players and staff were tested on Friday for the virus as part of MLB's protocols as pre-season workouts began ahead of a planned August 23 start of games in home stadiums without spectators.

Turkey's coronavirus recoveries near 183,000

More than 2,300 people recovered from the novel coronavirus disease in Turkey over the past 24 hours, according to the country's health minister on Monday.

A total of 2,315 virus patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number to 182,995, Fahrettin Koca said.

Turkey registered 1,086 new cases of Covid-19 over the past day and the total number of infections nationwide reached 206,844, the data showed.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,241, with 16 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted a total of 52,193 tests for the disease over the past day, raising the overall count to over 3.68 million.

Miami shuts down restaurant dining again as deaths top 130,000

Miami-Dade, Florida's most populous county, became the latest US coronavirus hotspot to roll back its reopening, shutting down on-site dining at restaurants, as cases surge nationwide by the tens of thousands and deaths topped 130,000.

The emergency order was handed down on Monday by Mayor Carlos Gimenez, the top official in the county that includes Miami and surrounding areas and has some 48,000 Covid-19 cases among its 2.8 million residents.

The move whiplashed restaurateurs, who recently came back to work after an initial weeks-long shutdown was lifted, leaving them frustrated and even more worried about the survival of their businesses.

US virus death toll passes 130,000 - Johns Hopkins tally

The United States passed another grim virus milestone Monday as the death toll from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has had 2,888,729 Covid-19 cases and 130,007 deaths as of midday in Washington, the university reported.

The world's hardest hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths, the United States has experienced a resurgence of the disease since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic reopenings.

On Saturday, the number of new daily infections hit a record 57,683.

Spain sees new spike in coronavirus cases post lockdown

Spain saw a surge of new virus cases this weekend, unseen so far in the post-lockdown period, according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The data shows that the number of confirmed infections since Friday increased by 1,244, bringing the total number of registered cases to 251,789.

The spike in cases is significantly higher than that in previous weekends over the last month.

The number of infections recorded in the last week also reached 2,347 – the highest number of weekly infections recorded since June 3.

Israel reimposes series of restrictions after coronavirus spike

Israel reimposed a series of restrictions to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, including the immediate closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and event halls.

In public remarks at a special cabinet session on the health crisis, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had to reverse course to avoid a wider lockdown that could paralyse its economy, where unemployment is just above 20 percent.

"The pandemic is spreading – that's as clear as day. It is rising steeping daily and it is dragging with it, contrary to what we had been told, a trail of critically ill patients," Netanyahu said.

A government announcement said that in addition to the immediate shuttering of bars, night clubs, gyms, event halls and cultural events, the number of diners in restaurants would be limited to 20 indoors and 30 outdoors.

Qatar coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 virus cases

The number of confirmed virus cases in Qatar exceeded 100,000.

Qatar, which has seen its daily case numbers fall from a peak of 2,355 in late May, added 546 new cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours to give a total of 133 deaths and 100,345 cases in total.

Only about 12 percent of Qatar's population are Qatari nationals and, as in other Gulf states, Qatar saw Covid-19 spread among low-income migrant workers living in crowded quarters.

Qatar, which did not impose curfews, began a four-phase lifting of restrictions on June 15. The second phase began on July 1, allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, beaches and parks.

Kuwait virus cases top 50,000

Kuwait reported 538 new infections to bring its total tally to 50,644 and 373 deaths.

Kuwait initiated a five-phase plan at the start of June to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions, including partially restarting commercial flights from Aug 1. A partial curfew remains in place.

Greece to resume direct flights with Britain

Greece is allowing direct flights from Britain on July 15, the Greek government said, as Athens tries to salvage its all-important summer tourist season.

Greece lifted restrictions on flights from EU countries to its two main airports on June 15 and the rest on July 1 - but had kept a ban in place on fellow member Sweden and former member Britain, as well as several other countries with large coronavirus caseloads.

The government is still monitoring the situation with Covid-19 in Sweden, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a news briefing.

Spanish antibody study shows 5 percent of population exposed to virus

Results from the final stage of a nationwide antibody study show some 5.2 percent of Spain's population has been exposed to the virus, health officials said, confirming findings from earlier stages.

The study, which tested nearly 70,000 people across Spain three times over the past three months, found the virus' prevalence had not altered significantly since preliminary results were published in May.

It also suggested that immunity to the virus can be short-lived, with 14 percent of participants who tested positive for antibodies in the first stage subsequently testing negative in the last stage.

"Immunity can be incomplete, it can be transitory, it can last for just a short time and then disappear," said Dr Raquel Yotti, director of Spain's Carlos III Health Institute, which co-led the study.

Switzerland awash with ventilators after coronavirus buying spree

Swiss authorities are trying to figure out what to do with a potential surplus of ventilators which they snapped up in the scramble for equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss stockpile of hygienic masks has also swollen to more than 200 million, with more on the way, the defence ministry said, confirming a SonntagsZeitung newspaper report.

The paper cited minutes from a government coronavirus task force as saying that cantonal authorities were sending excess ventilators back to the federal government, which did not have the resources to store and maintain them.

That meant cantons could keep them, sell them to other countries or donate them, perhaps to developing countries, the paper said.

Iran records highest daily death toll

Iran recorded its highest number of virus deaths from within a 24-hour period, official Health Ministry figures showed on Sunday.

The 163 deaths reported exceed the previous record from last Monday, when the Health Ministry reported 162 deaths in a day.

The Islamic Republic has recorded a total of 11,571 deaths and 240,438 infections from the coronavirus, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said in a statement on state TV.

Bulgaria to tighten coronavirus controls after surge in cases

Bulgaria will clamp down on people who fail to observe obligatory social distancing in public spaces or wear protective masks indoors as new cases of the coronavirus surged, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev.

The Balkan country of 7 million people has registered 5,740 cases and 246 deaths. New cases in the past week alone totalled 1,049.

Ananiev said he would extend the state of epidemic emergency in the country until the end of July to allow him to be more flexible and issue special orders if needed.

He urged local authorities to enforce compliance with anti-infection measures and limit large public events. Fines for failing to comply with distancing and other measures would be more strictly imposed.

Health officials in central city of Veliko Tarnovo said 23 out of 42 people who attended a school prom at the end of June tested positive for the infection.

Austria numbers rise

The Austrian government says the number of people with active cases of Covid-19 has risen above 1,000 for the first time since mid-May.

The Health Ministry’s official dashboard listed 1,012 people “currently ill” on Monday and a total of 18,279 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Alpine country was one of the first in Europe to order a swift lockdown, but has gradually reopened again in recent months.

Over the weekend, Austrian media reported small outbreaks of coronavirus cases at three slaughterhouses.

Africa starts opening airspace

African nations face a difficult choice as infections are rapidly rising: Welcome the international flights that originally brought Covid-19 to the ill-prepared continent, or further hurt their economies and restrict a lifeline for badly needed humanitarian aid.

Kenya Airways wants to resume international flights.