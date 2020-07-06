A doctor arrested after writing an article about Egypt’s fragile health system. A pharmacist picked up from work after posting online about a shortage of protective gear. An editor taken from his home after questioning official coronavirus figures. A pregnant doctor arrested after a colleague used her phone to report a suspected coronavirus case.

As Egyptian authorities fight the swelling coronavirus outbreak, security agencies have tried to stifle criticism about the government of Abdel Fattah El Sisi's handling of the health crisis.

At least 10 doctors and six journalists have been arrested since the virus hit Egypt in February, according to rights groups.

Other health workers say they have been warned by administrators to keep quiet or face punishment. One foreign correspondent has fled the country, fearing arrest, and another two have been reprimanded over “professional violations.”

The coronavirus is surging in the country of 100 million, threatening to overwhelm hospitals. As of Monday, the Health Ministry recorded 76,253 infections, including 3,343 deaths — the highest death toll in the Arab world.

“Every day I go to work, I sacrifice myself and my whole family,” said a doctor in greater Cairo, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, like all doctors interviewed for this story. “Then they arrest my colleagues to send us a message. I see no light on the horizon.”

Doctors can't speak out

In 2013, Sisi, as defence minister, led the military’s removal of Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi. Since, Sisi has stamped out dissent, jailing political opponents, secular activists, journalists, even belly dancers.

Now the clampdown has extended to doctors who speak out about their working conditions.

A government press officer did not respond to requests for comment on the arrests of doctors and journalists.

In recent weeks, authorities have marshaled medical supplies to prepare for more patients.

The military has set up field hospitals with 4,000 beds, scaled up testing and ordered companies to churn out face masks and other supplies.

But health workers are sounding alarm on social media. Doctors say they are forced to purchase surgical masks with their meager salaries. Families plead for intensive care beds.

The pandemic has pushed the Egyptian Medical Syndicate, a non-political professional group, into a new role as the sole advocate for doctors' rights.

Last month, the union released a letter to the public prosecutor demanding the release of five doctors detained for expressing opinions about the virus response.

Another syndicate member, Mohamed el Fawal, landed in jail last week, after demanding online that the prime minister apologise for comments that appeared to blame health workers for a spike in deaths.

Incensed doctors hit back, saying they’re under-trained, underpaid and under-resourced, struggling to save patients. So far 117 doctors, 39 nurses and 32 pharmacists have died from Covid-19, according to syndicate members' counts. Thousands have fallen ill.

'No history of activism'