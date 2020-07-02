WORLD
5 MIN READ
Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas pledge unity against Israeli annexations
The joint press conference has been spurred by common opposition against US President Trump's controversial peace plan, which paves the way for Israel to annex territory in the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian rivals Fatah, Hamas pledge unity against Israeli annexations
Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub speaks as deputy Hamas chief Saleh Arouri appears on a TV screen during a video conference, Ramallah, July 2, 2020. / Reuters
July 2, 2020

Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas have pledged unity against Israel's occupied West Bank annexation plans in a rare joint conference on Thursday, as signs emerged of a rift between Israel and Washington over the project.

The relationship between Fatah, which controls the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, and Hamas — in control of the Gaza Strip — has been plagued by divisions for more than a decade.

The joint press conference was spurred by common opposition against US President Donald Trump's controversial peace plan, which paves the way for Israel to annex territory in the occupied West Bank, including Jewish settlements considered illegal under international law.

"We will put in place all necessary measures to ensure national unity" in efforts against annexation, senior Fatah official Jibril Rajub said in Ramallah at the press conference, also addressed by Hamas official Saleh al Arouri by video-link from Beirut.

"Today, we want to speak in a single voice," Rajub affirmed.

Arouri described the conference as "an opportunity to start a new phase that will be a strategic service to our people in the most dangerous stages."

But for former PA official and Palestinian analyst Ghassan Khatib, Thursday's show of unity was unlikely to spark wider cooperation between the two Palestinian groups.

"I doubt the annexation challenge will help these two factions to end their split and unify again. I don't think this is going to happen," Khatib told AFP.

"They'll appear together and they'll agree about the significance and the importance of the annexation and the need to try to coordinate their efforts but I don't think they'll go beyond that," he added.

READ MORE:Does the Hamas-Fatah rivalry serve Israel and weaken the Palestinian cause?

Bibi, White House divide?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's centre-right coalition government had set July 1 as the date it could begin implementing Trump's annexation proposals.

Recommended

But the US plan, unveiled in January, also calls for any annexations to come as part of a larger peace package, including negotiations on the creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state across roughly 70 percent of the occupied West Bank, with a link to Gaza.

The US aside, the international community has voiced near unanimous opposition against unilateral moves by Israel. Netanyahu held off on making a potentially inflammatory annexation announcement on Wednesday.

Experts say there is evidence emerging that Netanyahu's desired roadmap for moving forward is at odds with Washington's.

Former US president Barack Obama's envoy to Israel, Daniel Shapiro, now a fellow at Tel Aviv's Institute for National Security Studies, told AFP the US wants action on the plan to be endorsed by Netanyahu's coalition partner, Defence Minister and alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz.

'Annexation must wait'

Gantz, who is due to take over as prime minister in November 2021, has raised concerns about igniting regional tensions and said annexation must wait until the coronavirus pandemic has been contained.

READ MORE:Israel's Netanyahu and Gantz differ over West Bank annexation plan

The Trump plan also calls for talks with the Palestinians and buy-in from Gulf Arab states that would theoretically be tasked with providing massive funds for a nascent Palestinian state's economy.

"Those are all steps that are hard for Netanyahu to absorb, given what his base wants, which is a more expansive annexation, with less coordination with other players ... and without giving anything to the Palestinians," Shapiro said.  

"So I think there is tension between Netanyahu and the White House on this right now."

Netanyahu, who has publicly voiced full-throated support for the Trump plan, said on Wednesday that talks with US officials were ongoing, although he has not laid out a timeline for specific action. 

READ MORE:Thousands of Palestinians rally against Israel's West Bank annexation plan

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia