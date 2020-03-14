Singer Bianca Okorocha, aka Clay, is something unusual in the world of Nigerian music.

In a nation dominated by Afrobeats, the 26-year-old who calls herself the "Nigerian Rock Goddess" is trying to change long-held perceptions that rock is something alien to her country's music scene.

Dressed in black with a crucifix sign on her cheek, she gives her alternative rock style a hometown vibe with lyrics in local languages: Igbo and Nigerian pidgin.

Okorocha's new single, "Wetin you want", which translates as "What do you want", tells her story of defiance in a city full of crooks and hustlers with the catchphrase "This is Lagos".

"People tell me that when they hear my song on the radio and they heard the English part, they thought it was an American song, and next thing they heard Igbo. My God she is Nigerian," Okorocha told Reuters Television.

Okorocha says her musical style is heavily influenced by her father's love of rock.