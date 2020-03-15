POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Oman to ban single-use plastic bags from next year
"Companies and establishments are prohibited from using single-use plastic bags with the aim to protect the Omani environment," the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs said in a statement.
Oman to ban single-use plastic bags from next year
This January 24, 2014 file photo shows conveyors carrying mixed plastic into a device that will shred and recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, California. / AP
March 15, 2020

Oman will ban single-use plastic bags starting next year as part of efforts to reduce pollution and protect the environment, Muscat announced on Sunday.

Located in the south of the Arabian Peninsula, Oman stands out among its Gulf neighbours for its exceptional natural mountainous landscapes and rich marine life.

"Companies and establishments are prohibited from using single-use plastic bags with the aim to protect the Omani environment," the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs said in a statement.

It warned that violators would face fines of up to $5,126.47 (2,000 Omani rials; 4,600 euros) when the ban takes effect on January 1, 2021, with repeat offenders "getting fined double the amount."

According to the United Nations, Oman — which has become renowned as a travel destination for its desert camping and turtle-watching — attracted 2.3 million tourists in 2018.

Recommended

"Plastic bags are often ingested by turtles and dolphins who mistake them for food," the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned.

"High concentrations of plastic materials, particularly plastic bags, have been found blocking the airways and stomachs of hundreds of species."

A number of countries, including recently the United Arab Emirates, have taken measures to curb single-use plastic bags.

Last week, Abu Dhabi announced it aim to ban their use in the UAE capital by 2021.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now