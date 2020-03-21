Manchester United and Manchester City are the latest Premier League clubs to spring into action to help their communities during the coronavirus pandemic, joining forces to donate $117,000 to support local food banks.

Responding to an initiative already run by fans of both clubs, City and United will donate 50,000 pounds each to the Trussell Trust, a support network of more than 1,200 food banks.

"We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus," a joint club statement said on Saturday.

"At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United."

The donations will help food banks compensate for the loss of food donations the clubs usually provide on match days. English soccer has been suspended until the end of April at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aston Villa distributed 1,000 packed lunches intended for match day staff at their postponed game with Chelsea to local homeless organisations and sheltered accommodation units.

Newcastle United also donated 1,200 pies and a range of cold meats to a food bank after last weekend's postponed match.