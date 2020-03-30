The towel that was draped over the shoulders of Kobe Bryant during his farewell speech following his final NBA game sold for over $33,000 at an online auction, CNN reported on Sunday.

The Lakers star ended his speech at Staples Center in Los Angeles with his trademark "Mamba Out" before walking off the court. A fan grabbed the towel, beginning a stretch in which that souvenir has been sold multiple times.

The winning bid for the towel on Sunday – along with two tickets from the game on April 13, 2016 – was $33,077.16. Bryant scored 60 points in the Lakers' 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz on that night.

Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told CNN that the buyer is known for having the largest collection of Lakers memorabilia worldwide.

"He is a devoted Lakers fan," Woolf said. "His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California."