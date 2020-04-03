POLITICS
Viral gimmicks: 'Corona cake' spreading fast in Gaza
The head of the Al Nada bakery in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza has created a 'corona cake' depicting a woman wearing a blue face mask aiming to remind people of the importance of social distancing.
Palestinian bakers prepare a cake portraying a girl wearing a protective mask to raise awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, where 12 cases have been reported. / AFP
April 3, 2020

As he watched the world trying to raise awareness about the new coronavirus and convince people to stay at home, Palestinian baker Eyad Abu Rezqa cooked up an idea.

The head of the Al Nada bakery in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza has created a 'corona cake' depicting a woman wearing a blue face mask, aiming to remind people of the importance of social distancing.

He first posted the design on social media and now dozens of people are ordering them each day in the impoverished Palestinian enclave, he said.

"Straight away it got great interest, customers starting saying 'I want that cake'," said Abu Rezqa.

"Every day our clients' demand for the mask cake is increasing."

He stressed he was not belittling the risk of the deadly disease, which has killed almost 54,000 people but trying to keep spirits up while promoting awareness.

So far, Gaza has 12 confirmed cases of Covid-19, all of whom are in isolation, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run strip.

Like much of the world, authorities have put in place strict social distancing rules to try to prevent contagion but have not yet closed all non-essential businesses.

The staff making the cakes are wearing protective clothing, Abu Rezqa pointed out.

SOURCE:AFP
