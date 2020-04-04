Saturday, April 4, 2020

Coronavirus global toll crosses 60,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 60,000 people worldwide, nearly three quarters of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP news agency at 1330 GMT from official sources.

A total of 60,457 deaths have been recorded, including 45,000 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.

The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of cases.

With 14,681 deaths, Italy is the country with the highest death toll, followed by Spain (11,744), the United States (7,159), France (6,507) and Britain (4,313).

Since Covid-19 first emerged, 1,130,204 cases have been declared officially in the world, with more than half of them in Europe (610,846).

Italy death toll at 681

The death toll from epidemic in Italy rose by 681 to 15,362, a somewhat lower rise than those seen in recent days, while the number of patients in intensive care fell for the first time, the Civil Protection Agency said on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 124,632 from 119,827 reported on Friday, an increase of 4,805, slightly higher than the numbers over recent days which have encouraged hopes that the spread of the disease has reached a plateau.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 20,996 were declared recovered on Saturday, compared with 19,758 a day earlier.

There were 3,994 people in intensive care, down from a previous 4,068, the first time the total had fallen since the outbreak of the epidemic in northern Italy on February 21.

Death toll reaches to 501 in Turkey

Turkey confirmed that 76 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 501.

Another 156 Turkish citizens living abroad have also died, according Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 23,934 as 3,013 more people tested positive for the virus in a day, according to data Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

So far, a total of 786 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,311 patients are currently under intensive care units, Koca said. The recovery rate demonstrated a significant rise.

Also, 19,664 tests were conducted on Saturday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 161,380.

France reports 441 new deaths

France on Saturday reported 441 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, lower than the record number of 588 the previous day.

This brought the total to 7,560 deaths since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. Of these, 5,532 died in hospital.

Dubai announces 14-day lockdown

Dubai announced a two-week lockdown starting on Saturday at 1600 GMT to disinfect the emirate and contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency WAM said, the citing Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Dubai warned that mobility would be restricted and legal action taken against violators, WAM said, adding that supermarkets and pharmacies as well as food and drug delivery services would continue to operate as normal.

The oil-rich federation has reported an uptick in coronavirus cases with several hundred people diagnosed since April 1 and a total number of cases of 1,505.

UK reports 708 new deaths

Britain on Saturday reported 708 more deaths from Covid-19 in a new daily high, as the number of confirmed cases rose to nearly 42,000.

The health ministry said 4,313 people who tested positive for the virus in hospital had died as of 1600 GMT Friday while there were 41,903 confirmed cases as of 0800 GMT Saturday, up 3,735.

The toll has been steadily increasing at more than over 500 deaths a day this week and the country is bracing for an expected peak in the next week to 10 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in self-isolation after developing mild symptoms of the disease, ordered a three-week lockdown of the country on March 23 to try to cut infections.

Spain PM announces lockdown extension

Spain recorded a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, official figures showed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Saturday the extension of the country's lockdown until April 25 in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"The cabinet on Tuesday will again ask for authorisation from parliament to extend for a second time the state of alert until Saturday April 25 at midnight,' Sanchez said in a televised speech.

Spain has 11,744 fatalities and 124,736 infections and from the pandemic. It is on pace with Italy as the countries with the most infections after the United States.

But the expansion of the outbreak is slowing and Spain’s hospitals have helped over 34,000 recover from the virus.

Death toll at 540 in Switzerland

Switzerland on Saturday saw the number of cases of the new coronavirus in the country pass 20,000, as its death toll in the pandemic swelled past 500.

The Health Ministry said 20,201 people in Switzerland had tested positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday morning –– nearly 1,000 more than a day earlier.

The small Alpine country of some 8.5 million people is thus one of the worst hit compared to population size, now counting 236 registered infections per 100,000 people.

At the same time, an additional 76 people died over the past 24 hours, bringing Switzerland's death toll in the pandemic to 540, the ministry said.

Over 7,000 deaths in US

The United States has the highest official number of infected people with 278,458 diagnosed cases, 7,159 deaths and 9,772 recoveries.

Americans on Saturday came to grips with recommendations to wear masks against the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump's administration on Friday suggested widespread use of simple masks or scarves might help slow the spread –– even if the US leader said he himself wouldn't be following the advice.

"It's going to be really a voluntary thing," Trump said. "You don't have to do it and I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's okay."

Iran's death toll rises to 3,452 – health ministry