POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Baseball, football seasons get underway in Taiwan
As Taiwan has been comparatively managed the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the baseball and football seasons slowly start to take off without any fans present.
Baseball, football seasons get underway in Taiwan
Dummies replaced audience due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the first of the professional baseball league game at Taoyuan City. April 11, 2020. / Reuters
April 13, 2020

The baseball and football seasons got underway behind closed doors in Taiwan at the weekend, providing rare live action for fans at home at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has shut down most professional sport around the globe.

Taiwan has been comparatively successful in containing the spread of the virus, reporting to date 388 cases and six deaths in a population of around 24 million.

Globally, more than 110,000 people have died from the virus.

The Chinese Professional Baseball League's much delayed start was pushed back by a further 24 hours after rain swept across the island, forcing the postponement of the traditional season-opener on Saturday.

It therefore fell to Cuban left-hander Ariel Miranda, formerly of the Seattle Mariners, to throw the first pitch of the season for the Chinatrust Brothers against the Uni-President Lions at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium on Sunday.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted a picture on her Facebook page on Sunday of her watching the baseball match at home, accompanied by one of her cats, and calling on everyone else to join her and watch from home.

Recommended

"What's more important is once the epidemic is over, we'll see each other at the baseball pitch!" she wrote.

No fans were allowed in the 20,000-seater stadium to watch the Lions win 4-1, with health concerns limiting attendees to a total of 200 players, coaches, umpires, cheerleaders and journalists, local media reported.

Rakuten Monkeys had placed cardboard cut-outs of fans replete with face masks in the stands for the washed-out game on Saturday, while anyone entering the baseball stadiums had their temperatures checked.

The fourth season of the Taiwan Football Premier League also got underway on Sunday with Tapei-based champions Tatung City FC 3-2 losing to their rivals from the southern city of Kaohsiung, Taipower, on the opening day.

Tatung have won the championship in all three seasons of the Taiwan Football Premier League, which runs from April to October, with Taipower runners-up each year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now