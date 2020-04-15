Wednesday, April 15

Libya's internationally recognised government imposes curfew

Libya's internationally-recognised government, in the west, imposed a 24-hour curfew for10 days effective from Friday, April 17, the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement.

Libya's National centre for disease control reported 36 cases of coronavirus in Libya and only one death.

Coronavirus spreads on French aircraft carrier

Nearly 700 sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle's naval group have tested positive for the coronavirus, the armed forces ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said 1,767 mariners, nearly all from the Charles de Gaulle itself, had been tested and results showed at least 668 to be infected with the new coronavirus. Results are still not in from a third of the tests.

"Thirty-one personnel are today in hospital," it said in a statement. "More tests are being carried out."

Turkey sees 115 more deaths, toll rises to 1,518

Turkey confirmed 115 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,518.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 69,392 as 4,281 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 5,674 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 34,090 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 477,716.

Turkey is currently treating 1,820 patients in intensive care units, according to Koca.

France death toll tops 17,000

Over 17,000 people have now died in France from Covid-19, a top health official said on Wednesday, but the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began.

A total of 17,167 people are now confirmed to have died in France in hospitals and nursing homes, Jerome Salomon told reporters, compared with a total toll of 15,729 the day earlier. But he said the difference did not represent a daily toll due to the delayed collation of data from the Easter weekend.

In better news, he said there were currently 513 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital since the day before.

Italy death toll rises by 578, new cases continue to slow

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 578 on Wednesday, down from 602 the day before, while the number of new cases slowed to 2,667 from a previous 2,972, continuing the recent downward trend.

The number of new cases was the lowest since March 13 but the daily tally of deaths remains stubbornly high.

It has hovered between 525 and 636 for the last 11 days, except for a steep drop to 431 on Easter Sunday, which was immediately reversed the following day.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 21,645 the Civil Protection Agency said, the second-highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 165,155, the third-highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

Germany to begin easing virus curbs

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced first steps in undoing coronavirus lockdowns for the coming weeks, with most shops allowed to open although schools must stay closed until May 4.

Shops up to 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) will be allowed to reopen once they have "plans to maintain hygiene", Merkel said, while schools will gradually reopen with priority given to pupils about to take exams.

Meanwhile, a ban on large public events will be upheld until August 31 to prevent possible mass transmissions of the virus.

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 761 to 12,868

The number of people who have died in hospitals in Britain from the coronavirus has risen to 12,868, according to Health Ministry figures published on Wednesday.

This is an increase of 761 on the previous day and official figures also showed that the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 has now reached 98,476.

Germany to extend curbs to May 3

Germany is poised to extend restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus to May 3, regional government sources said, hours ahead of key talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel on the issue.

Representatives from Germany's 16 states and the chancellery have agreed on a position paper which includes delaying a deadline on maintaining curbs, including keeping schools closed beyond the current April 19 cutoff, the sources told AFP.

Merkel is expected to announce the decision after her video conference with state premiers.

Over 500,000 patients recover globally

More than 500,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus globally, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

China has the highest number of recovered people with 78,282.

Outside of China, the total number of recovered people is 72,600 in Germany, 70,853 in Spain, 49,966 in the US,49,933 in Iran, 37,130 in Italy, 29,121 in France, 14,700 in Switzerland, 14,026 in Brazil, 8,235 in Canada, 8,098 in Austria, 7,616 in South Korea, 323 in the UK and 4,799 in Turkey, the university data showed.

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,777

Iran's new coronavirus death toll rose to 4,777 on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

Ninety four people died in the past 24 hours, he said.

Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the outbreak, has a total of 76,389 people infected, Jahanpur said.

Malaysia reports 85 new coronavirus cases, with one new death

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus' spread on March 18, taking the total number of infections to 5,072.

The health ministry also reported one new death, with a total of 83 fatalities so far.

Malaysia had had the highest number of confirmed infections in Southeast Asia but was overtaken this week by neighbours Philippines and Indonesia, which reported a total of 5,453 and 5,136 cases on Wednesday.

Spain's daily virus toll falls again with 523 dead

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell on Wednesday to 523, after posting a one-day rise, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18,579, the health ministry said.

The number of new confirmed infections in the country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, rose by over 5,000, after falling for six consecutive days, which lifts the total number of infections to over 177,000.