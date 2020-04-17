POLITICS
Pro-cyclist gets on his bike to deliver medicine
Professional cyclist Davide Martinelli delivers medicine to people who can't get to the pharmacy themselves because of the lockdown.
Italian professional cyclist Davide Martinelli, delivers medicine to a resident in Rovato, near Brescia, northern Italy on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. / AP
April 17, 2020

Athletes around the world have been struggling to maintain their fitness as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

In Italy, pro cyclist Davide Martinelli is trying his best to remain positive and has decided to help out his local community in Lodetto.

He is now delivering medicine to people who can't get to the pharmacy themselves because of the lockdown.

The Astana Team rider said the fewer people that go to the pharmacy the better.

"This is our commitment, because if I go instead of three or four people, there is less risk of infection," he said.

"Given that I cycle and I had a bike and two well-trained legs, doing 10 kilometres a day is nothing special, but I wanted to help the people that always support me during the season. It was time to pay them back."

Martinelli's father Giuseppe, himself a former rider and now sporting director at Astana, said he didn't think that this year's Tour de France would be scrubbed completely.

"I hope that in August and September we can all ride and we can ride around the world because, in the end, our sport is itinerant and people come from all the world. I hope that this virus, in September, will be eradicated so we can start to live a season of cycling as it was meant to be," he said.

SOURCE:AP
