The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months’ salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when the season will be able to re-start. Roma said in a statement on Sunday that the players would forego the wages they were due to receive between March and the scheduled end of the season in June.

Roma said the players would also top up the wages of other club employees who were placed on the Italian government’s social safety net scheme to ensure they received their regular monthly income.

The club management will also give up a percentage of their earnings.

“We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together,” said chief executive Guido Fienga.

“(Club captain) Edin Dzeko, all the players and (coach) Paulo Fonseca have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club.”