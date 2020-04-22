Russian private military contractor Wagner was accused by Libya's interior minister on Wednesday of carrying out a chemical attack in Libya.

Wagner mercenaries used nerve agent against Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) forces in Salah al Din area in southern Tripoli, Fathi Bashagha told reporters.

“We are in a strong cooperation with Turkey, US and UK to ensure security in Libya,” Bashagha said.

The minister added that Tunisia and Algeria are also giving support to the country in issues of security.

Wagner Group

Russia’s Wagner Group is one of the most controversial groups among the mercenaries. It is owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman with close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Bloomberg, it was reported that the Wagner Group brought Russian pilots who carried out training activities for Haftar troops. Russian Sukhoi-22 type war planes were also seen in Libyan skies.