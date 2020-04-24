POLITICS
NHL players to take part in charity gaming challenge
Players from many different NHL teams will be playing NHL 20 on Amazon's Twitch streaming-platform, with game developer Electronic Arts and the NHL teaming up to donate $100,000 to Covid-19 relief efforts.
Feb 17, 2020; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. / Reuters
April 24, 2020

Players from all 31 NHL teams will play NHL 20 for charity.

The NHL Player Gaming Challenge will begin April 30 and take place over four weeks.

The expansion Seattle franchise, which is scheduled to begin play in the 2021-22 season, also will take part, with tight end Luke Willson of the Seattle Seahawks representing the group. Willson played hockey growing up in Canada.

The National Hockey League Foundation and Electronic Arts will join to donate $100,000 to the CDC Foundation's Covid-19 relief efforts.

"Over the past several weeks, the NHL, its clubs and player community have been very active with gaming initiatives in an effort to connect with fans while social distancing — such as charity tournaments, simulated games and nightly streams," said Chris Golier, NHL vice president of business development and innovation.

"The NHL Player Gaming Challenge presented by Honda will take gaming to another level. We know how competitive our players are, and coupled with the interaction between players, these series of competitions will be extremely fun to watch."

Los Angeles Kings TV play-by-play announcer Alex Faust will host the series of weekly matchups, which will air on NBCSN on Thursdays and Saturdays at 5 PM.

All matches also will be broadcast on the NHL's Twitch channel.

Global tournament organizer ESL is providing technical expertise.

Participating players:

Anaheim Ducks: Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes: Conor Garland, Clayton Keller

Boston Bruins: Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres: Brandon Montour

Calgary Flames: Noah Hanifin, Matthew Tkachuk

Carolina Hurricanes: Warren Foegele

Chicago Blackhawks: Drake Caggiula, Alex DeBrincat

Columbus Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins, Zach Werenski

Colorado Avalanche: J.T. Compher

Dallas Stars: Stephen Johns, Jamie Oleksiak

Detroit Redwings: Madison Bowey, Anthony Mantha

Edmonton Oilers: Caleb Jones, Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau

Los Angeles Kings: Michael Amadio, Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild: Devan Dubnyk, Jordan Greenway

Montreal Canadiens: Victor Mete, Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood

New York Islanders: Matt Martin

New York Rangers: Chris Kreider

NHL Seattle: Luke Willson, Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk, Chris Tierney

Philadelphia Flyers: James van Riemsdyk

Pittsburgh Penguins: Zach Aston-Reese, Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks: Evander Kane, Marcus Sorensen

St Louis Blues: Colton Parayko, Robert Thomas

Tampa Bay Lightning: Tyler Johnson

Toronto Maple Leafs: Zach Hyman

Vancouver Canucks: Thatcher Demko, Adam Gaudette

Vegas Golden Knights: Ryan Reaves, Alex Tuch

Washington Capitals: Evgeny Kuznetsov

Winnipeg Jets: Anthony Bitetto, Kyle Connor

SOURCE:Reuters
