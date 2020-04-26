Arsenal will re-open their London Colney training ground to their players next week for individual training but the Premier League club will continue to observe social distancing rules amid the coronavirus outbreak, they said on Saturday.

Football in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the virus and no clubs have been in training.

"Players will be permitted access to the Colney grounds next week," Arsenal said in a statement.

"Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.

All Colney buildings remain closed.

"Players will travel alone, do their individual workout and return home," the club added.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on March 12, which led to the Premier League postponing the next round of matches and none have been played since.

Arsenal spoke to all their players after Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were pictured allegedly breaking social distancing guidelines.