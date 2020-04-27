The NFL Draft reached more than 55 million viewers over three days, the league said on Sunday, breaking records as the most-watched draft ever as the annual affair emerged as one of a rare few live events available to sports-hungry fans.

The average audience across all seven rounds of the draft, which were split between television presentations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, jumped 35% over the previous year, as the draft pivoted to a "virtual" format due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I couldn't be more proud of the efforts and collaboration of our clubs, league personnel, and our partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement.