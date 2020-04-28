Professional football, rugby and other sports in France cannot resume until the end of the summer because of coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

The announcement was made as the government unveiled its plans to gradually end the lockdown in France from May 11.

The move makes the completion of the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 football seasons and Top 14 rugby union campaign appear increasingly unlikely.

However, France's sports ministry told AFP after the speech that sports fixtures could not take place even behind closed doors before the end of July, leaving open the possibility that some matches could still be played in August.

In an address to the National Assembly, Philippe said: "The 2019-2020 professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot yet restart."

"I would like to be precise here, no large sports gathering or any gathering of 5,000 people or more, needing the permission of the local police and long prior arrangements, will be allowed before September," Philippe added.

Ligue 1 had outlined its intention to resume matches in June, with players being recalled to training as of May 11.

The French football league will hold a teleconference on Thursday to decide what to do next.

Season 'definitively over'

Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Football Federation, said that he thinks the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons are "over".

"We informed the executive board, what it already knew, that Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will not start, that the National (third tier) will not start or the Women's D1 either," Le Graet told Brittanny-based newspaper Le Telegramme.

"These four competitions are definitively over for the 2019-2020 season."

If the season is abandoned, it begs the question of which teams would qualify for next season's Champions League and Europa League and whether teams would be relegated.

But Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, whose side currently sit outside the Champions League places, said he "wasn't sure" the season will be ended.

"Does this mean the championship is over? I'm not sure," he told AFP.

"Since the championship is not finished, I think that it's necessary do everything to find an alternative solution, by playing a certain number of play-offs during the month of August or postponing next season until September 15."

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the Ligue 1 leaders would be prepared to play their remaining games of this season's Champions League abroad.