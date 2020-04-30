New York leaders pledged on Wednesday to take action against a surge of homeless people sleeping on empty subway trains during the city's coronavirus crisis.

Photos and video showing the homeless seeking shelter in the Big Apple's underground transit system have circulated widely on social media this week, sparking outrage.

"The cars were filthy, they were disgusting, homeless people were there with all their belongings," said Governor Andrew Cuomo, lamenting a "deterioration" in the conditions of the network.

He ordered the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the independent body which runs the subway, to come up with a plan to scrub every train every day.

"Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that that train was disinfected the night before.

"The trains have to be clean," Cuomo told reporters, adding that the homeless should also be able to get the services that they need.

Lockdown frees space

New York's lockdown, implemented in mid-March, has resulted in a 90 percent drop in riders, freeing up space on trains and in stations for people who sleep on the streets.

The New York Post tabloid on Tuesday published a video shot by a conductor which showed multiple people sleeping on benches in various cars of a single train.