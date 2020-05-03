Sunday, May 3, 2020

US CDC reports total of 1,122,486 cases, 65,735 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,122,486 cases of Covid-19, an increase of 29,671 infections from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,452 to 65,735.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 4 PM on Saturday, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Total cases in Brazil rise above 100,000

There have been 4,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Brazil and 275 deaths during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said, bringing total confirmed cases in the country to over 100,000.

The nation has now registered 101,147 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,025 deaths. The number of cases increased roughly 5 percent from the previous day, while deaths rose by roughly 4 percent, the ministry said.

Serbia to end state of emergency as infections slow

Serbia will end its state of emergency over the coronavirus next week, as the rate of infections has slowed sufficiently, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The lifting of the state of emergency should be ratified by the government-controlled parliament on Wednesday, Vucic said.

The Balkan nation has confirmed 9,464 cases and 193 people deaths from the Covid-19 disease, but infections have declined to under 5 percent of the thousands of people tested daily, epidemiologists say.

French quarantine to spare travellers from Schengen area and UK

Travellers to France who arrive from a country in Europe's Schengen open-border area or Britain will be exempt from a planned compulsory two-week quarantine, the French consulate in Britain said.

The new quarantine rules will apply to travellers, whether French or foreigners, as part of the fight against the new coronavirus.

France, which has been the fifth-hardest hit country with 24,895 deaths from Covid-19, is preparing to gradually lift lockdown measures from May 11.

Italy reports lowest toll since first day of lockdown

Italy reported 174 new coronavirus deaths, its lowest toll since 168 fatalities were registered when the country's stay-at-home orders were imposed on March 10.

The Mediterranean country's toll on the eve of its first easing of lockdown measures on Monday officially stands at 28,884 dead, second only to the United States.

The 1,389 new infections were also the lowest since the first week of March.

France reports 135 more deaths

The number of people who have died in France after contracting the new coronavirus rose by 135 to 24,895, the health ministry said.

The number of people treated in hospital for the coronavirus and the number of people in intensive care units continued to decline, it said.

The number of people in hospital with the Covid-19 respiratory disease fell to 25,815 from 25,827 on Saturday, and the number of people in intensive care fell to 3,819 from 3,827.

UK's toll up by 315

The United Kingdom's death toll from Covid-19 rose to 28,446, an increase of 315, according to data that includes hospitals and other settings like nursing homes.

The data, produced by the official Public Health England and its counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, records the number of deaths in a 24-hour reporting period.

Jordan lifts all curbs on economic activity

Jordan said it had lifted all restrictions on economic activity in the latest easing of coronavirus lockdown rules to help jump-start the cash-strapped economy.

Jordan has in the last two weeks been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work, but with lower levels of staff and strict social distancing and hygiene guidelines.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tariq Hammouri said businesses and industries would now be able to resume production.

Public transport will be allowed to return to full normal service with safety guidelines following the outbreak, but universities and schools will remain closed and a night curfew will continue.

JK Rowling donates to Covid-19 victims of domestic violence, homeless

"Harry Potter" author JK Rowling has donated $1.25 million (£1 million) to help victims of domestic abuse and homelessness during the pandemic after recovering from the virus herself.

The British writer said the money would be split between the charities Crisis and Refuge, which help the homeless and victims of domestic violence respectively.

India, Bangladesh report biggest one day jumps

India reported its biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases as the country entered the 40th day of a nationwide lockdown.

Confirmed infections have neared the 40,000 mark and the death toll has reached 1,301, including 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, officials said. The 2,600 newly confirmed cases are a single-day high for the country.

Bangladesh also confirmed its highest single-day total, announcing 665 new cases. The country has confirmed a total of 9,455 cases, including 177 deaths. There are major concerns that Bangladesh's front-line fighters like doctors, nurses and police are facing serious dangers of being infected.

At least 113 police officers have been infected over the last 24 hours, raising the total to 854, police officials said. More than 500 doctors have also been infected with the virus, according to a doctors' group.

Canada reports 160 new deaths

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by 4.6 percent to 3,606 on Sunday, official data posted by the public health agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 57,148, according to a statement posted on the agency's website. On Saturday there were 3,446 deaths and 55,572 positive diagnoses.

Pompeo says "enormous evidence" virus came from Wuhan lab

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there was "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

"There is enormous evidence that this is where it began," he said on ABC's "This Week."

But while highly critical of China's handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.

US President Donald Trump has been increasingly critical of China's role in the pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 around the world.

He has insisted that Beijing recklessly concealed important information about the outbreak and demanded that Beijing be held "accountable."

Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

Turkey extended restrictions on entry and exit for 31 provinces till Monday.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said all travels by land, sea and air are restricted till midnight.

It said that the restrictions applied in 31 provinces as part of coronavirus measures will be evaluated at the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday and a decision will be taken regarding the measures.

Dutch coronavirus cases rise 335 to 40,571

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased by 335 to 40,471, Dutch health authorities said.

The National Institute for Public Health reported 69 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 5,056. The authorities stress that the actual number of infections is likely higher because not all suspected Covid-19 patients are being tested.

Vietnam reports first new coronavirus infection in 9 days

Vietnam reported its first new virus infection in nine days on Sunday, a British oil expert who was quarantined on arrival, the health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 271 cases and has reported no deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Over 30,500 people have been quarantined, and 261,000 tests have been carried out.

Iran reports low daily death toll

The death toll in Iran rose by 47 over the past 24 hours to 6,203, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV.

Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak, has a total of 97,424 case, he said.

Indonesia reports 349 new virus cases

Indonesia reported 349 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the Southeast Asian country to 11,192, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 14 new virus-related deaths were confirmed, bringing the total to 845.

More than 83,000 people have been tested for the virus, he added.

Spain reports lowest death toll in seven weeks

Spain's Health Ministry reported that 164 had died in the past 24-hours bringing the total to 25,264, marking the lowest one-day increase since March 18.

Confirmed cases of the virus rose to 217,466 from 216,582 on Saturday, the ministry said.

Malaysia reports 122 new virus cases

Malaysia reported 122 new confirmed cases, taking the cumulative total to 6,298 infections.

The health ministry also reported two new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 105.