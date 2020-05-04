New York's celebrated Broadway theaters have been shuttered since March 12 and may well not reopen before September. The very real fear is that with no public funding to help them weather the crisis, some shows may never reopen.

Their neon lights still glow at night, but for nearly two months — as New York has become the US epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic — there have been no lines outside the many theaters around Times Square.

In normal times, those theaters would be taking in $33 million a week in tickets sales. Now, nothing.

Theater professionals received two weeks' pay when their venues closed, but now they have nothing but jobless benefits, and the chaos in New York's overwhelmed unemployment offices means many have so far received nothing.

"Unfortunately, it's almost impossible for a performing musician to make money at this point," said Clayton Craddock, a drummer in the orchestra of the musical "Ain't Too Proud."

Base pay for most musicians or actors is around $2,000 a week, according to several sources, though it can go considerably above that.

Adam Krauthamer, president of Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, said several members of the union have already died of Covid-19.

Of 16 shows that were preparing to open when Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the shutdown on March 12, only two have officially dropped their plans.

"It would be safe to say that there will be some that don't come back, but we don't have that information yet," said Charlotte St. Martin, who heads the Broadway League, a trade association.

Leaving matters even more in flux, there is a complete lack of certainty about when theaters might be able to reopen, with July being at the most optimistic end of projections but September appearing much more likely.

And the idea, being studied by some sports organisations, of playing before empty stadiums, or before severely reduced crowds, simply wouldn't work for Broadway, the professionals say.

"The financial model for Broadway is such that social distancing just won't work," St. Martin said. "A show could not maintain its bills even with houses that were 50 percent or less occupied."

Plays and musicals are classified as mass gatherings, and "will most likely be the last thing to reopen," she said.

Further, St. Martin said, "We've got no information yet about what it will take for mass gatherings to actually happen" -- whether theater-goers might, for example, have to wear masks or have their temperature taken.

"The general mood among my colleagues in regard to making a living playing music has never been darker," said Maxim Moston, a violinist in the orchestra of the musical "Moulin Rouge."