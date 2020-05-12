Nurses in central London admired a giant projection of Florence Nightingale onto the buildings of Guys and St Thomas' hospitals on Monday night to mark 200 years since her birth and her legacy to modern nursing.

The projection will be repeated on Tuesday night and includes a tribute to all those who serve today in the care sector.

Nightingale became famous after she and a small team of nurses travelled to modern-day Istanbul in 1854 to treat British soldiers wounded in the Crimean War, in which British, French and Ottoman forces fought the Russian Empire.

In a filthy hospital she saw thousands of soldiers die from infectious diseases rather than their wounds, prompting her to try and improve conditions.

"It's so nice to see Florence Nightingale on the side of a hospital. She is a big part of our history," said nurse Rebecca Boxall, speaking outside St Thomas'.