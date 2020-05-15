Friday, May 15, 2020

New York opens five regions; beaches set for Memorial Day

After two months of strict limits on business and social distancing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo welcomed the first loosening of restrictions in many parts of the state Friday and announced that beaches would be allowed to open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

State and municipal beaches throughout the state will be allowed to open the Friday before the holiday, but with limits, the Democrat said.

Capacity will be limited to no more than 50 percent of normal, with parking limited to trim crowds.

Group activities will not be allowed. Picnic areas and playgrounds will stay closed. Employees need to wear masks.

Stricter restrictions for Chile

Chile’s capital is increasing restrictions on movement as of Friday night to battle an upsurge in cases.

The 8 million people in metropolitan Santiago have accounted for more than 80% of the 39,542 confirmed cases in the country of 18 million people. Cases have almost duplicated over the past week. There have been nearly 400 deaths in all.

Under the new restrictions, people will have to receive a police permit to leave home — though the online system allows as many as seven per week. Food markets and pharmacies will remain open and workers in fields such as health, water and energy services are exempt.

Violators can be fined the equivalent of thousands of dollars.

The Ministry of Health said critical care units at hospitals in the region are at at 90% to 95% capacity.

Hours before the new restrictions were to take effect, highways were crowded with people trying to have the city for the coast in spite of prohibitions on people using second homes to ride out the quarantine. Long lines formed at supermarkets.

Some Canada schools to reopen part time June 1

Canada’s Pacific Coast province of British Columbia is allowing schools to reopen on June 1 but on an optional and part time basis.

British Columbia Education Minister Rob Fleming says kindergarten through grade five will be open two or three days. Fleming says there will be staggered lunches and recesses.

Fleming says grade six through 12 students will likely only attend school once a week.

Parents will be given the choice to allow their children to attend. British Columbia Premier John Horgan says these steps will pave the way for a full start in September if it is safe.

The province has roughly 2,392 of Canada’s 74,532 confirmed cases.

Virus vaccine available by end of the year - Trump

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he's hopeful to have a vaccine on the market by the end of the year or shortly thereafter.

Speaking at a Rose Garden event, Trump said the government and private sector has been working since early January to create a vaccine and they've "literally been working 24 hours a day."

The president said countries around the world are working together to ensure the effort is a global one. And he said there are "no egos."

Italy reports 242 new deaths

Italy reported 242 more fatalities from the virus, bringing the toll to 31,610, as the government finalises new rules for shops and restaurants that would reopen from Monday.

Data released by the country's Civil Protection Department confirmed the peak of the outbreak was left behind, while the economic and social consequences of the two-month-long lockdown are now emerging.

The tally of active infections fell by another 4,370, placing the total at 72,070.

France reports more deaths, raising total to 27,529

French health authorities reported 104 more deaths, bringing the total to 27,529, still the fourth-highest in the world.

The number of confirmed cases had risen to 179,433 according to Worldometre tracker.

UK coronavirus death toll rises to 33,998

The number of people who have died in the United Kingdom after testing positive rose by 384 to 33,998, said Britain's health ministry.

The number of deaths was as of 1600 GMT on Thursday, the government said.

A total of 236,711 people had tested positive for the virus as of 0800 GMT.

Dutch dog, three cats infected with virus

A dog and three house cats in the Netherlands have been confirmed to be infected with the virus, broadcaster RTL reported, citing the country's agriculture minister.

Other animal infections have been occasionally reported around the world during the current pandemic.

The Netherlands' National Institute of Health says that the risk an animal could infect humans is very small.

Brazil's health minister resigns amid virus crisis

Brazil's health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for the virus.

Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, will hold a press conference later Friday. Brazil has now surpassed Germany and France and had more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.

ATP, WTA and ITF extend suspensions

The ATP Tour and International Tennis Federation (ITF) have extended their suspensions of professional tennis until July 31 due to the pandemic, they said.

The ATP and WTA had announced in April that they were suspending all tournaments until July 13, with the WTA saying on Friday that it will next month provide an update on events scheduled for the latter half of July.

ATP events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta, and Kitzbuhel will not go ahead as scheduled while WTA events in Bastad, Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala scheduled for July will not be held.

Virus tips Germany into recession

Europe's economic powerhouse Germany tipped into a recession in the first quarter, with its economy shrinking by 2.2 percent due to the pandemic.

Portugal's gross domestic product dropped 3.9 percent in the first quarter.

The British government is to pump up to 1.6 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) into London's public transport system to restore services and help prevent overcrowding as people return to work.

China reaches out to US

China urges the United States to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the pandemic after President Donald Trump threatened to sever bilateral ties over its handling of the crisis.

Kazakhstan hotspot

More than 400 people have tested positive at Kazakhstan's top-producing Tengiz oil field, in the Atyrau region, health officials say.

Slovenia reopens borders

Slovenia declares an end to its coronavirus epidemic and opens its borders, despite new infections still being reported.

The three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania lift restrictions on movement and set up a free movement zone between themselves.

Poland and Finland could join the zone in the near future.

Kawasaki disease

A nine-year-old boy has died in France from a Kawasaki-like disease believed to be linked to coronavirus, the first such death in the country as similar child fatalities are investigated in New York and London.

Record US package

US Democrats will aim to pass a record $3 trillion coronavirus response package through the House of Representatives on Friday.

President Trump and Republicans say it will be "dead on arrival" in the Senate.

US FDA investigating test with false negatives

US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Steve Hahn says it will be up to the White House to determine whether it continues to use a virus test that has falsely cleared patients of infection.

Hahn Told CBS on Friday the FDA will keep “providing guidance to the White House regarding this test” but whether to keep using the test “will be a White House decision.”

The test is used daily at the White House to test President Donald Trump and key members of his staff, including the coronavirus task force.

The FDA said late Thursday it was investigating preliminary data suggesting Abbott Laboratories’ 15-minute test can miss Covid-19 cases, producing false negatives.

Hahn told CBS the test is on the market and the FDA continues to “recommend its use or to have it available for use.” But he suggested if doctors or patients suspect they’ve received a false negative, they should do another test.

Iran reports highest single day infections in over month

Iran reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in more than a month as it warned of clusters hitting new regions.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,102 new cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 116,635.

That figure is the highest Iran has announced for a single day since April 6.

Free movement across Italy to be allowed from June 3

Italy is set to allow free travel across the country from June 3, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters, as the government moves to unwind the coronavirus lockdown and revive the battered economy.

Rigid restrictions were imposed on Italy in March in an effort to halt the disease and with the death rate now falling, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is rolling back the curbs.

The draft decree, which could still be modified before it is approved, also said all travel within separate Italian regions would be allowed from May 18.

Germany loosens quarantine restrictions