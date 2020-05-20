May 20, 2020

Turkey's daily coronavirus cases drops below 1,000

Turkey's daily Covid-19 cases dropped below 1,000 for the first time since March 25 according to an announcement by the country's health minister.

The country registered 972 new cases, bringing the total to 152,587, while the number of active cases dropped to 34,378, Fahrettin Koca said.

A total of 113,987 people had recovered from the virus as 1,092 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day.

The death toll from the outbreak is at 4,222 after the country reported 23 new fatalities over 24 hours.

France's virus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

French health authorities reported 110 new virus deaths, an increase of 0.4%, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the US, Britain and Italy.

On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down due to adjustments reported by regional health centers in nursing homes.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 418 to 181,227, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11.

On Tuesday, the number of cases rose by 524.

UK death toll rises to 35,704

The death toll in the United Kingdom from confirmed cases rose to 35,704, an increase of 363 on the day, culture minister Oliver Dowden said at a daily briefing.

He said Britain was looking at how competitive sports can resume behind closed doors in the near future, under a new task force examining how the recreational and leisure sector can restart.

Dowden said the task force would "help us think through how we can get sport back safely in a way that works for both clubs, players and supporters alike."

Spain reports less than 100 Covid-19 deaths for fourth day

Spain reported 95 more deaths and 416 new infections.

This is the fourth day in a row that the daily death count has been under the 100 mark.

In total, the health ministry has confirmed that 27,888 people have lost their lives to the infectious disease in the country so far.

The number of new infections jumped up from 295 to 416. The highest numbers of new cases were seen in Madrid, Catalonia and Castile-La Mancha.

Madrid and Barcelona both remain under Spain''s strictest lockdown.

Italy reports 161 new deaths

Italy reported 161 more fatalities from the virus, bringing the death toll to 32,330, as the government survived a key political test.

Data released by the country's Civil Protection Department confirmed the peak of the outbreak was left behind.

The tally of active infections fell again by 2,377, placing the total at 62,752.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to climb, reaching 132,282, as more patients left intensive care, easing pressure on Italy's overwhelmed health care system.

WHO reports most cases in single day

There were 106,000 new cases of virus infection recorded worldwide in the last 24 hours, the most in a single day yet, the World Health Organization said, expressing concern for poor countries even as rich ones emerge from lockdown.

"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

"We are very concerned about rising cases in low and middle income countries."

Greece hotels to open in June, flights in July

Greece’s long-awaited tourist season will begin on June 15 with the opening of seasonal hotels.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said international flights will begin heading directly to tourist destinations on July 1.

In a televised address to the nation, Mitsotakis said visitors would be subject to sample coronavirus testing and “our general health protocols will be adhered to.”

66 inmates test positive in Ethiopian prison

Ethiopian health officials said 66 inmates of a prison in the capital, Addis Ababa, tested positive for the virus.

They say contact made between one inmate and his lawyer led to the mass infection.

The country has just 389 cases, but health officials say the past two weeks has presented more cases than the previous months combined.

Officials say more people with no travel history are testing positive, indicating a rise in community spread.

Germany seeks EU support to roll back travel ban

Germany hopes to reach agreement with fellow European countries on rolling back travel restrictions in time for the summer holiday season.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said “we hope to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning at least for the European Union after June 14 and replace it with lower level travel advice.”

Maas said countries had gotten “a good bit closer” to that goal with Germany’s nine neighbors and an earlier round of negotiations with 11 other European countries this week.

Netherlands extends support package for business

The Dutch government has extended and expanded a multibillion-dollar support package for businesses hit by the crisis.

The measures include loans, tax relief and help paying salaries. It's worth more than $14 billion.

The government says the aim is to protect as many jobs as possible for Netherlands businesses reeling from the economic fallout of the global pandemic.

It follows a package announced in mid-March that’s been tapped by hundreds of thousands of businesses.

France says no infection rise after lockdown ends

French authorities said they have observed no signs of increase in the numbers of people infected with the virus 10 days after the country ended its lockdown.

French Health minister Olivier Veran saaid the number of patients arriving each day at hospitals is decreasing, along with people treated in intensive care units.

He cautioned “this doesn’t mean the virus isn’t there” as the country gradually lifts restrictions.

Veran also promised that health workers in hospitals and nursing homes will see their salary increase as part of a new government plan for the public health system.

Cruise ship stranded for weeks docks in Croatia

Croatian authorities said a cruise ship with 756 crew members has docked in the country’s Adriatic Sea town of Dubrovnik after weeks of being stranded at sea because of the virus.

The Carnival Magic cruise ship will remain at Dubrovnik’s port of Gruz on Wednesday and Thursday when the crew members will gradually disembark and head to their home countries.

Authorities said they would check the temperature of each crew member coming out of the ship but don’t expect any infections.

The state Croatian television HRT said that five Croatian nationals are among the crew in addition to people from Ukraine, Romania, Slovakia and other countries in the region.

Japan to lift emergency in western prefectures

Japan plans to lift the state of emergency in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo from the list of eight remaining ones but keeping curbs in Tokyo area and the northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The government is expected to hold an advisory panel meeting and make a decision on Thursday, according to NHK.

Ukraine approves further easing of virus lockdown

Ukraine's government decided to ease nationwide lockdown measures to contain the virus pandemic from May 22, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a televised government meeting.

The government will allow hotels to reopen and public transport to resume operations in cities from May 22, while kindergartens will be allowed to reopen from May 25 after implementing some precautionary measures.

Earlier in May, Ukraine opened parks and recreation areas, and allowed some shops, such as those specialising in household goods or textiles, to open.

Pakistani legislator dies

Pakistan’s first lawmaker who was tested positive for the virus has died at a hospital in the eastern city of Lahore.

According to doctors and her Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ruling party, Shaheen Raza, 69, was hospitalised three days ago. Her condition deteriorated and she died at a government hospital. Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan expressed his grief and sorry of the death of his party’s senior lawmaker.

Usman Buzdar, the chief minister in the Punjab province, confirmed her death from the virus. She was a lawmaker at the provincial Punjab Assembly.

Spain makes masks compulsory in public, even for children

Everyone in Spain aged six and above must wear a mask in public places where social distancing is not possible, officials said.

A government decree declared the new rule would be enforced from Thursday, without specifying penalties for failing to comply.

Commuters are already obliged to wear masks on public transport in Spain, one of the hardest-hit countries with almost 28,000 deaths from the pandemic.