POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Swarms of desert locusts threaten India's summer crops
Authorities estimate insects have engulfed more than 50,000 hectares of agricultural land in seven states, where people are already suffering from coronavirus pandemic.
Swarms of desert locusts threaten India's summer crops
This May 10, 2020 photo shows locusts swarming over the city and nearby area in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. / AP
May 27, 2020

An invasion by swarms of desert locusts has devastated crops in India’s heartland, threatening an already vulnerable region that is struggling with the economic cost of coronavirus lockdown. 

The situation has been particularly grim in central India’s Rajasthan, where millions of locusts have been attacking crops since April. 

The insects are now appearing in locations where they had not been previously sighted, nibbling their way across large swathes of farmlands in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat states, too.

Authorities estimate the insects have engulfed more than 50,000 hectares of agricultural land in seven of India’s heartland states.

The sudden outbreak has prompted them to use vehicle-mounted sprayers, pesticides and drones to stop the infestation.

'Alarming situation'

“It is an alarming situation,” said KL Gurjar, a top official of India’s Locust Warning Organization. 

“But we are more worried of their breeding. If that happens, it could be devastating for our farmlands.”

Gurjar said India has not seen locust swarms on this scale since 1993 and the numbers of the fast-breeding insects could grow immensely before drier weather curbs their spread. 

Recommended

He said higher than normal temperatures this year have helped locusts spread more rapidly and if not controlled, they can badly hurt India’s food supplies.

Exasperated farmers have been banging plates, whistling or throwing stones to try to drive the locusts away, and sometimes even lighting fires to smoke them out.

But many just watch in frustration.

“These insects are giving us sleepless nights. We are more worried about them than the virus,” said Mandeep Singh, who spent hours on Tuesday trying to chase away the locusts from his cotton farm in Punjab.

Worried farmers say that while rabi crops that were sown in winter were harvested in the spring, locusts can still damage the cotton crop and vegetables sown in April.

Locusts could breed before monsoon

Experts warn that authorities will have to stop locusts from breeding before the monsoon season starts to ensure that they do not end up devouring summer crops and aggravate an already burgeoning agrarian crisis that hit India after a countrywide lockdown that started in late March.

Locust attacks have already wrecked pastures and crops across swathes in Africa. In February this year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations had warned about locusts attacks that could jeopardise farmlands across southwest Asia, including western India.

Experts say the current swarm that has entered India originated in the Horn of Africa and had another round of breeding in neighbouring Pakistan.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now