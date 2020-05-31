POLITICS
Frankfurt snatch 2-1 victory at Wolfsburg to snap winless run
Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu scores their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany, May 30, 2020. / Reuters
May 31, 2020

Eintracht Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada slotted in an 85th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday, lifting them five points away from the relegation zone with five games left in the season.

Japan international Kamada scored from a Bas Dost layoff to throw his team a crucial Bundesliga lifeline after they had gone six games without a win, including five defeats.

Frankfurt were on the backfoot at the start as Wolfsburg looked to tighten their grip on a European spot but struck against the run of play when Portuguese Andre Silva was brought down in the box and converted the 27th-minute penalty himself.

Wolfsburg twice went close to an equaliser before the break but got their deserved goal in the 58th minute through Kevin Mbabu's glancing header from Maxi Arnold's eighth assist of the season.

Frankfurt almost scored again in the 74th but Mijat Gacinovic's point-blank effort was blocked by keeper Koen Casteels.

Kamada scored the winner with a low drive for his second goal in two games. Frankfurt substitute Lucas Torro was then sent off for two yellow cards within three minutes in stoppage time.

"This victory was brutally important for us," said Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp. "We have talked a lot about what we can improve. It was a great team performance and we believed in the win."

Frankfurt moved up to 12th place on 32 points, five points above the relegation playoff spot, while Wolfsburg stayed sixth on 42.

Leaders Bayern Munich, on 64, host Fortuna Duesseldorf later on Saturday. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 57, travel to Paderborn on Sunday.

The Bundesliga became the first major sports league to resume two weeks ago amid the Covid-19 pandemic with all games being played in empty stadiums to minimise the risk of infection.

SOURCE:Reuters
