Sports stars, politicians and religious leaders have queued up to condemn the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man whose killing has touched off once-in-a-generation protests across the US.

Here is a round-up of global reactions to his death and the demonstrations that have convulsed the United States in the past week.

'Intolerable' racism

The Pope decried racism over Floyd's killing — along with "self-destructive and self-defeating" violent protests that followed across the US. "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism", he said Wednesday of Floyd's killing.

Global marches

From Dublin to Wellington, Rotterdam to Paris, thousands gathered for protests this week in solidarity with the US demonstrations.

In the French capital, 20,000 protesters were out on the streets Tuesday, marching against the 2016 death of a black man, Adama Traore, in French police custody — and galvanised by the US demos.

"What is happening in the United States is an echo of what is happening in France," said Traore's sister Assa at the marches, where police arrested 18 people

There were more demonstrations across Europe on Wednesday, with protesters throwing Molotov cocktails outside the US Embassy in Athens at a rally in the Greek capital attended by three thousand people.

Several thousand protesters also turned out in Finnish capital Helsinki as well as Stockholm — although Swedish police broke up that rally due to coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

Further protests have been called in Portugal's capital Lisbon on Friday, Poland's Warsaw on Saturday and several Spanish cities on Sunday.

#BlackOutTuesday

What started out as a campaign among music industry executive quickly swept across social media, with stars from Rihanna, Drake and Kylie Jenner posting a stark black square to their Instagram feeds on Tuesday with the hashtag #BlackOutTuesday.

The campaign initially called for music industry employees to take a day off work in solidarity with anti-racism protests, but mushroomed across the internet.

Journalists targeted