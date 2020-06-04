Women in Yemen are already dying in childbirth and thousands more will be put at risk as UN funding cuts force reproductive health services to close, doctors and aid workers have warned.

Last month the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) stopped providing reproductive services in most of the 180 facilities it supports in Yemen, leaving about 320,000 pregnant women without care.

Since then, at least two women whose local maternity facilities closed have died in childbirth, said Nestor Owomuhangi, deputy representative of the UNFPA in Yemen.

"Complications cannot be handled at home, they have to be attended by a skilled health worker," Owomuhangi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"Where you have no specialised care to at least check the dangerous signs of pregnancies, that's our worry."

His comments came after the head of the UNFPA Natalia Kanem urged international donors at a conference on Tuesday to give more to fund its operations, saying Yemeni women "cannot afford to wait."

The agency said it had received only 41 percent of the $100.5 million it needs to fund its operations this year, even as it grapples with the impact of the coronavirus on a population weakened by malnutrition after five years of conflict.

Healthcare services in disarray

The conflict between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group has displaced 3.6 million people, and healthcare services are collapsing.