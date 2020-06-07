Sunday, June 7, 2020

US deaths top 112,000 as cases approach two million

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 112,000 people in the United States with 771 new deaths, as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of a resurgence of the virus.

About 1,000 Americans have died on average each day so far in June, down from a peak of 2,000 a day in April, according to the tally of state and county data on Covid-19 deaths.

Total US coronavirus cases are approaching two million, the highest in the world followed by Brazil with about 672,000 cases and Russia with about 467,000.

Coronavirus recoveries in Turkey near 138,000

Turkey confirmed 2,647 more recoveries, with 137,969 patients recovering from the novel coronavirus nationwide.

Over the last 24 hours, 23 new fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 4,692, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Healthcare workers did 35,335 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total to more than 2.33 million.

According to the test results, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 170,132 with 914 new infections.

Currently, some 274 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

Canada's total death toll edges up by less than 1 percent

The total number of Canadians killed by the coronavirus edged up by 0.9 percent to 7,773 from 7,703 on Saturday, the public health agency said on Sunday, further evidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

In a statement the agency said the total number of cases rose to 95,057 from 94,335. Canada's 10 provinces have all started to reopen their economies and relax restrictions on social gatherings.

Italy reports 53 deaths, 197 new cases

Italy reported 53 new Covid-19 deaths against 72 a day earlier and 197 new cases, down from 270 the day before, the Civil Protection department said.

The total death toll since the outbreak emerged on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,899, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

With a total number of confirmed cases at 234,998, Italy now has the seventh highest global tally.

UK death toll rises 77 to 40,542

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6, according to government data published on Sunday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland earlier reported no Covid-19 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom's death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

Malaysia to lift most curbs with outbreak 'under control'

Malaysia will lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses on Wednesday, including a ban on travel between its states, after lockdown of nearly three months although its international borders will remain closed.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced in a televised address the novel coronavirus outbreak was under control and Malaysia would begin a new recovery phase until Aug 31.

Malaysia has reported 8,303 cases with 117 deaths, with the pace of infections slowing in recent days.

Pakistan's virus deaths cross 2,000 mark

Pakistan passed another grim milestone as the number of deaths from Covid-19 crossed the 2,000 mark.

Pakistan is also pushing toward 100,000 confirmed infections as Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the country's 220 million people in televised speeches that they are going to have to learn to live with the virus.

He said the country is too poor to go into a full lockdown, which he warned would devastate a failing economy, already dependent on billions of dollars in loans from international lending institutions.

Pakistan’s medical professionals have pleaded for more controls and greater enforcement of social distancing directives.

Russia reports 8,984 new cases, 134 deaths

Russia reported 8,984 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections to 467,673.

Officials said 134 people had died during the same period, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,859.

Indonesia reports 672 new infections, 50 deaths

Indonesia reported 672 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 31,186, said a health ministry official.

There were 50 new deaths, taking the total to 1,851, while10,498 people have recovered, the official, Achmad Yurianto, said.