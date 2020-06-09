POLITICS
2 MIN READ
NASCAR set to allow fans back in Florida, Alabama
Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race.
A member of his pit crew runs a US flag to race winner Brad Keselowski as he sits on the track before beginning his on-track celebration after NASCAR's Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, US, October 15, 2017. / Reuters
June 9, 2020

NASCAR is set to allow fans back at the track for races this month at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR will allow up to 1,000 Florida service members, representing the Homestead Air Reserve Base and US Southern Command in Doral, to attend the Cup Series race on Sunday as honorary guests and view the race from the grandstands.

Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will allow up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands/towers for the June 21 Cup race. There will be limited motorhome/camping spots available outside the track.

NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to social distance at six feet, and will not have access to the infield, among other revised operational protocols.

NASCAR has returned to racing, but had not allowed fans inside the tracks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

“We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events,” said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer. 

“We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events.”

SOURCE:AP
