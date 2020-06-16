Cheers echoed around an empty stadium as Bayern Munich celebrated its eighth straight Bundesliga title amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

German media have dubbed the team the “Geister-Meister” — the ghost champions.

“Celebrating without the fans is a bit complicated,” Lewandowski told broadcaster Sky. “The atmosphere is missing and something else, not the motivation, but the passion from the fans.”

The game which secured the title was anything but typical Bayern.

Robert Lewandowski's goal earned a hard-fought, physical 1-0 win over Werder Bremen, which became a battle after Alphonso Davies was sent off in the 79th minute. If not for a late one-handed save by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the celebrations would have had to wait.

The win put Bayern 10 points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which can earn a maximum nine points from its three remaining games.

Werder, which is fighting against relegation, kept Bremen at bay for most of the first half but the champions still found a breakthrough.

Jerome Boateng played a perfectly weighted ball over the defence in the 43rd minute for Robert Lewandowski to control on his chest and hit past the goalkeeper for his 31st Bundesliga goal this season.

Bayern finished with 10 men after a second yellow card for Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back had a game of extremes, setting a new league record for fastest sprint, but also coming close to a straight red card after seemingly kicking out at Werder's Leonardo Bittencourt.

Davies only received a yellow card for that incident, but was later booked again for a clumsy challenge.

Werder used its full coronavirus-era allowance of five substitutions to bring on extra attackers and chase a draw. They would have had a point if not for Neuer, who made a crucial late diving save to stop Yuya Osako's header.

At the final whistle coach Hansi Flick brushed aside social distancing rules to hug his staff as a smattering of club officials in the stands shook hands.