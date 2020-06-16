Weekly death toll in French nursing homes doubles to 73

The number of people who died from Covid-19 in France rose by 138 to 29,547, as the health ministry included weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.

The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 38 to 19,090 on Tuesday, compared to 29 on Monday and an average of 25 over the past seven days.

The ministry also reported that in the past seven days 73 people died of the virus in nursing homes, more than double the 34 reported a week ago and 23 reported two weeks ago.

Italy reports 34 new deaths

Italy reported 34 more virus-related fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 34,405.

The slowing trend in deaths in May continued into mid-June, suggesting that the worst of the pandemic was behind the country.

But health and political authorities have continued to urge precaution, fearing a possible second wave of contagion. The government has also warned that if official data showed a new spike in infections or active clusters, it was ready to impose new restrictions.

The tally of active infections again fell, with a decline of 1,340 that cut the total to 24,569.

Turkey' virus cases top 181,000 mark

Turkey confirmed 1,467 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally to 181,298, according to its health minister.

The total number of recoveries from the disease reached 153,379, while 732 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,842, as it reported 17 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted nearly 47,000 tests to detect the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.72 million.

Iraq confirms 60 additional deathsIraq confirmed 60 fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 712.

The health ministry said 1,385 additional cases have been recorded, taking infections to 22,700, while the number of recoveries stands at 9,862.

It announced Saturday a new weeklong curfew will be imposed from 1500GMT to 0200GMT starting Sunday.

In May, Iraq reimposed a nationwide curfew until June 14 due to a spike in infections.

Bangladesh reports 53 new deathsBangladesh reported 53 new deaths from the virus in a day, the highest in a daily count, bringing the death toll to 1,262.

Nasima Sultana of the Health Directorate said 3,862 people tested positive, raising the total caseload to 94,481.

The new figures came amid calls to control new infections by locking down many areas in the capital, Dhaka, and elsewhere. Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million, has only 61 laboratories for testing.

Experts say the country’s healthcare facilities have already been overwhelmed.

US, Canada extend border closing until July 21st

Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep their border closed to non-essential travel to July 21 during the virus pandemic.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday's agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were announced on March 18 and were extended in April and May.

Many Canadians fear a reopening.

Americans who are returning to the US and Canadians who are returning to Canada are exempted from the border closure.

UK virus-related deaths rise to 52,000 by June 5

Britain’s statistics agency says the total number of virus-related deaths across the UK has reached almost 52,000 by the week ending June 5.

The updated figure from the Office for National Statistics is around 10,000 higher than the government’s daily tally, which are based on the initial cause of death assessments. Those from the statistics agency are collated from death registrations, which can take a couple of weeks to be issued.

The statistics agency also said there were around 64,500 more deaths across the UK than the five-year average over the period of the pandemic.

The UK recorded its first virus-related death in early March.

Germany says pets with virus must be reported

The German government plans to introduce an obligation that any cases of coronavirus in pets be reported to authorities. It says the move is needed to assist research into the virus.

Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said Tuesday that the plan is for the move to be considered by parliament next month.

Kloeckner said that there will be no obligation for people to test their pets, but it would make sense to do so in certain situations – for example, if a cat living in a household with human coronavirus cases itself shows symptoms. She stressed there’s no evidence so far that pets can transmit Covid-19 to humans.

Germany has about 31 million pets and 83 million people. The head of the country’s animal disease research centre said there has only been one known animal case there so far.

Iran says virus death toll tops 9,000

Iran said a third straight day of more than 100 coronavirus deaths took its overall toll past 9,000, attributing the spike to increased travel by its citizens.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari warned the bleak figures could get even worse unless people stayed at home for the upcoming long weekend.

She said the increase in the daily toll was "due in large part to people's travel in recent weeks".

"We ask you to avoid unnecessary trips during the upcoming holidays so as not to see an increase in statistics in the future."

Iran has a public holiday on Wednesday, the last day of the working week, making the upcoming weekend a three-day break.

Lari said the 115 new deaths in the past 24 hours took Iran's overall toll to 9,065.

She said another 2,563 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 192,439 since the start of Iran's outbreak.

Philippines reports 364 new cases, 5 new deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 364 new coronavirus infections and five more deaths, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 26,781and fatalities to 1,103.

The Department of Health (DOH) also said 301 more patients had recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,552.

Moscow reopens museums and terraces

Residents of Moscow were able to return to museums and summer terraces for the first time in more than two months as the Russian capital rolled back more coronavirus curbs despite continuing to record over 1,000 new daily infections.

Starting on Tuesday, museums, libraries and zoos in the city of nearly 13 million are reopening their doors, albeit with continued limits on the number of visitors at any one time. Dentists are getting back to business too.

Authorities are allowing sporting events to resume, though spectators must take up no more than 10% of a given venue's capacity.

Moscow began to lift its lockdown last week, allowing residents to leave their homes, freely use public transport and travel across the city in their vehicles without any restrictions.

Malaysia reports 11 new cases, no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 11 new confirmed cases, raising the cumulative total to 8,505 infections.

Total fatalities in the country remain at 121, with no new deaths reported.

Indonesia reports 1,106 new infections, 33 deaths

Indonesia confirmed 1,106 new infections and 33 more deaths, taking the number of cases past the 40,000-mark, its health ministry said.

The country's total number of infections was40,400 and fatalities 2,231, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said, adding that 15,703 patients had recovered.

UK death toll hits 53,077 including suspected cases

The United Kingdom's suspected Covid-19 death toll has hit 53,077, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world.

The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where Covid-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and NorthernIreland up to June 5, and up to June 7 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.

Ukraine president's wife hospitalised with virus

The wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been hospitalized with double-sided pneumonia after getting infected with the new coronavirus.

Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement Tuesday that Olena Zelenska’s condition was stable and the president himself and the couple’s children tested negative for the virus on Monday.

Zelenska said she tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Ukraine's authorities started to gradually ease lockdown restrictions in late May, resuming the operation of public transport, reopening malls and gyms. On Monday, the country’s authorities resumed international flights to several countries.

Pakistan moves to seal off high-risk areas

Authorities in Pakistan are taking action to seal off high-risk areas in the country's 20 biggest cities after an increase in coronavirus infections.

Pakistan’s national command and control centre says raids are being carried out to impose fines and shut markets, industries and shops where social distancing regulations were being violated.

The sealing of high-risk areas began after Pakistan reported a big jump in Covid-19 deaths and a steady increase in infections.

Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million under lockdown from March until last month, when Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government loosened restrictions, saying it was necessary to save the country’s economy.

Critics say the government's gamble resulted into a sharp increase in infections and deaths.