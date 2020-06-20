POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Torino's Belotti misses penalty as Serie A resumes after Covid-19 outbreak
The match behind closed doors at Turin's Stadio Olimpico was the first to kick off in Italy's top flight since March 9.
Torino's Belotti misses penalty as Serie A resumes after Covid-19 outbreak
Torino's Andrea Belotti, right, and Parma’s Matteo Darmian vie for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Parma, at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy on June 20, 2020. / AP
June 20, 2020

Torino captain Andrea Belotti had a penalty saved in a 1-1 draw at home to Parma as Serie A finally resumed following a three-month coronavirus stoppage on Saturday.

Nicolas Nkoulou headed struggling Torino ahead in the 15th minute and the Cameroon defender celebrated the first Serie A goal since the restart by taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Torino's shirts had the words "Thank you to all the heroes" printed under the badge as a tribute to Italy's health workers and, as with all Italian matches for the time being, the game was played behind closed doors.

The match was originally due to be played on February 23 but became one of the first to be called off as the coronavirus began to spread through Italy. Serie A was eventually suspended just over two weeks later.

Juraj Kucka fired seventh-placed Parma level in the 31st minute after Gervinho found his way to the byline and pulled the ball back.

"After three months, it was a nice match on the part of both teams," said Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa. "They're a very physical team and we did well to get back into the match."

Recommended

Torino won a penalty right at the start of the second half but Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, who had just denied Simone Zaza with a brilliant point-blank save, got his hand to Belotti's weak effort.

Belotti has been stuck on nine league goals since his brace against AS Roma on January 5.

Torino, who are 15th with 28 points from 26 games and only three above the relegation zone, missed another clear opening when Simone Edera sent a free header wide from Ola Aina's cross.

Both sides tired towards the end as the effects of the long break began to show, although the hosts surprisingly made only two of their five permitted substitutions.

"We were holding our own and I couldn't see any need for changing five players," said Torino coach Moreno Longo. "We didn't need to make changes just for the sake of it."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions