Grigor Dimitrov said he has tested positive for coronavirus after pulling out of an exhibition tournament which also featured world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

"I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19," world number 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

"I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering."

Last weekend, Dimitrov, 29, took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked seven.

He also played in the second leg of the Balkans tournament in Zadar on Croatia's Adriatic coast on Saturday.

However, he withdrew after losing to Borna Coric, complaining of feeling unwell.

Later on Sunday, the final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev was immediately cancelled as a precaution.

"This is the best possible decision. We have to take care about security of all involved," former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, the tournament director of the Zadar event, said in remarks quoted by local media.

"Those who were in contact with Grigor will be tested. I tested by chance three days ago and I'm negative."

Zverev and former US Open winner Marin Cilic were also in the Croatia line-up.

"I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions," added Dimitrov.

Djokovic's brother Djordje, who is the overall tournament director, told Sportske Novosti daily paper online edition: "Novak? He took this news very hard. We undertook all the measures prescribed by the governments of Serbia and Croatia."

Bulgarian Dimitrov is a former world number three who was the ATP Tour Finals champion in 2017, one of his eight career titles.

Social distancing measures questioned