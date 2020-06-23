Tuesday, June 23

Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021

US expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said that he is cautiously optimistic there will be a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, but warned that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

Fauci and other top health officials also said they have not been asked to slow down testing for coronavirus, an issue that became controversial after President Donald Trump said last weekend that he had asked them to do just that because it was uncovering too many infections. Trump said on Wednesday that he wasn’t kidding when he said that.

“We will be doing more testing,” Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, told a House committee.

The US has tested more than 27 million people, with about 2.3 million – or 8.4 percent - testing positive.

French nursing homes weekly toll halve to 31

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 57 to 29,720 on Tuesday, as the health ministry included weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.

The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 26 to 19,232, compared to 23 on Monday and an average of 20 over the past seven days.

The ministry also reported that in the past seven days 31 people died of the virus in nursing homes, less than half of the 73 reported a week ago.

Turkey's coronavirus tests pass 3M mark

Turkey has now done over three million coronavirus tests since the outbreak began, the country’s health minister has announced.

A total of 1,315 more people won their battle against Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 162,848, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

Koca said the number of recovered patients was greater than the number of new cases.

Turkey reported 27 new Covid-19 fatalities over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 5,001, the data showed.

The country's healthcare workers did 42,982 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 3 million.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to date reached 190,165, with new 1,268 infections reported.

A total of 893 patients remain in intensive care units across the country.

UK's deaths rise to 42,927

The number of people in Britain who have died after being confirmed to have Covid-19 has risen to 42,927, from 42,647 the day before, health officials said on Tuesday.

The increase includes 171 new deaths reported as of 1600 GMT on June 22, plus 109 deaths that occurred in April, May and June which had been reclassified as caused by Covid-19.

Seven more Pakistan cricketers test positive

Seven more Pakistan players due to tour England in August have tested positive for coronavirus, the country's cricket board has said, taking the total to 10 since the first results were announced this week.

Pakistan are due to depart for England on Saturday ahead of a series that will see them play three Tests and three Twenty20 internationals against England, starting in August.

Despite the new cases, the Pakistan Cricket Board's chief executive Wasim Khan insisted the tour would go ahead.

Djokovic positive for coronavirus

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic tested positive for coronavirus, bringing a premature end to the exhibition tournament he hosted during the pandemic and raising serious questions about the sport's planned return in August.

Djokovic, who was not showing any symptoms, joined fellow players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for Covid-19 during the second leg of his Adria Tour where social distancing was minimal, players were filmed dancing bare-top in a nightclub and embracing each other over the net.

Djokovic said his wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children were negative.

"I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection," said the 33-year-old Serb, who has said he would be against a compulsory coronavirus vaccination if it became a requirement for tennis players to travel to tournaments.

"I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine," the 17-time Grand Slam winner said, adding that he would now go into self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Germany puts Guetersloh in lockdown

The premier of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said he was putting the Guetersloh area into lockdown until June 30 after a coronavirus outbreak at a meatpacking plant there.

"We're reintroducing contact restrictions, as in March," Armin Laschet told a news conference. "It is a preventative measure."

Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims to perform Hajj

Saudi Arabia will allow around 1,000 pilgrims residing in the kingdom to perform Hajj this year, a minister said after it announced the ritual would be scaled back due to coronavirus.

"The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more," Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters.

"The number won't be in tens or hundreds of thousands" this year, he added.

Philippines records 1,150 new cases

The Philippine health ministry reported 1,150 additional cases, the country's biggest single-day increase in infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have reached 31,825, while deaths have increased by nine to 1,186.

UK death toll tops 54,000 including suspected cases

The UK's suspected death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst-hit in the world.

The Reuters tally comprises fatalities for which Covid-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to June 12 and up to June 14 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.

Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.

Indonesia reports 1,051 new infections, 35 new deaths

Indonesia reported 1,051 new infections, taking its total number of cases to 47,896.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 35 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,535.

Indonesia's toll of deaths related to Covid-19 is the highest in East Asia outside of China.

India adds nearly 15K cases as more states worry

India has added nearly 15,000 new infections to its coronavirus caseload as some of the states less affected by the initial surge of the virus are considering new lockdowns to staunch growing numbers.