Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought an energetic jolt of Latina star power to Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, delivering hip-shaking choreography and a medley of infectious hits to one of the world's glitziest stages.

Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin appeared as surprise guests in the extravaganza, which signaled its Latin American influences from the onset, when Shakira greeted the stadium audience in Spanish with "Hola, Miami."

Dressed in a sequined, ruby-red outfit with matching boots, Shakira led her team of dancers through snippets of hits such as "Whenever, Wherever" and "Hips Don't Lie" before giving way to J-Lo.

Lopez made her entrance in black leather and studs on a stage set resembling the top of the Empire State Building, as "Jenny from the Block" proudly announced she was from the Bronx, New York.

The 12-minute halftime show, along with commercials, has become a popular feature of the Super Bowl spectacle on par with the game itself, which draws some 100 million television viewers in the United States.

In Miami, a majority Latino city, where the Kansas City Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers for the championship of the National Football League, the show's organizers had discreetly built up expectations for a display of girl power with a Latina twist.

The backgrounds of the two headliners fit two of the demographics the National Football League is trying to attract to expand its fan base: women and Latinos.

J-Lo, 50, is the Bronx-born child of Puerto Rican parents who, as her own hit "Jenny from the Block" attests, rose from humble roots to become an international star of Hollywood movies and popular music with her own fashion and fragrance lines.